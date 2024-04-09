Modified On Apr 09, 2024 10:23 AM By Rohit for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The Ioniq 5 also gets a new all-black cabin theme option called ‘Obsidian Black’

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s flagship EV in India; has found over 1,400 takers till date.

Other three exterior paint options are white, matte gold, and black.

No other cosmetic or feature revisions have been made to the Ioniq 5.

Gets a 72.6 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km.

Available in a single variant priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

While we are waiting for the globally debuted facelift of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be announced for India, the flagship crossover EV has just been given a small cosmetic update in the form of a new exterior paint option as well as a new cabin theme option.

The New Paint Job

Called Titan Grey, the new shade is now part of the EV’s colour palette, which also comprises three options: Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl. On the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can now also be had in an all-black theme (Obsidian Black to be precise) along with the already available Dark Pebble Grey hue.

No other cosmetic or feature tweaks have been made to the costliest Hyundai EV on sale in India.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: A Quick Overview

The Ioniq 5, based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, was showcased and launched in India at the Auto Expo 2023. As per the carmaker, the premium EV has been delivered to over 1,400 customers in India so far.

It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mated to a single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) electric motor (217 PS/350 Nm). It has an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km. It supports two charging options: an 11 kW AC charger requiring nearly seven hours for a full charge, and a 50 kW DC fast charger taking around an hour for a 10-80 percent power up. It can support even faster charging speeds of over 100 kW but those kind of chargers are hard to find in India.

Hyundai has provided it with dual 12.3-inch digital displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price Range And Rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It squares off against the Volvo XC40 Recharge while being an alternative to the Kia EV6 and BMW i4, and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV.

