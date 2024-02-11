Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual & Alpha Automatic: Spec Comparison
Published On Feb 11, 2024 11:36 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai i20
The newly introduced Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) has made some features more accessible, but the Maruti hatchback still has some advantages at similar prices
The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has got a new mid-spec Sportz(O) variant positioned between the Sportz and Asta variants. It makes some of the premium equipment from the Asta more affordable, at a premium over the i20 Sportz. This freshly introduced variant of the i20 is priced similar to the Maruti Baleno Zeta and Alpha variants, with manual and automatic transmissions respectively.
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz(O)
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Difference
|
Manual
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 8.38 lakh (Zeta)
|
(-) Rs 35,000
|
Automatic
|
Rs 9.78 lakh
|
Rs 9.88 lakh (Alpha)
|
(+) Rs 10,000
*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
Let’s start by seeing how the premium hatchbacks compare in terms of specifications:.
Dimensions
|
Hyundai i20
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3990 mm
|
Width
|
1775 mm
|
1745 mm
|
Height
|
1505 mm
|
1500 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2580 mm
|
2520 mm
The Hyundai i20 surpasses the Maruti Baleno in all dimensions; most significantly it is 30 mm wider with a 20mm longer wheelbase.
Powertrains
|
Hyundai i20
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
83 PS (MT) / 88 PS (CVT)
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / CVT
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
The Maruti Baleno is more powerful than the Hyundai i20. While both cars feature a 5-speed manual transmission, the i20 is equipped with a CVT automatic, whereas the Baleno comes with an AMT gearbox. The Hyundai i20 CVT will provide a smoother driving experience than the Baleno AMT, but for a price premium.
Feature Highlights
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) MT
|
Maruti Baleno Zeta MT
|
Difference
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 8.38 lakh
|
(-) Rs 35,000
|
Features
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O)
|
Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both the i20 Sportz (O) and the Baleno Zeta manual come with comprehensive feature lists, the i20 offers slightly more convenience features such as wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control compared to the Maruti hatchback.
-
Hyundai's premium hatchback also includes a sunroof, a feature that is not available with any variant of the Maruti Baleno.
-
However, the mid-spec variant of the i20 still lacks LED headlights, alloy wheels, push-button engine start/stop, as well as a rear wiper and washer, all of which are offered with the Baleno.
-
In terms of safety, both hatchbacks mentioned here are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera with sensors. However, the Baleno doesn’t get the tyre pressure monitoring system.
-
The feature advantages of the i20 Sportz(O) easily justify the premium over the Baleno Zeta here.
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) CVT
|
Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT
|
Difference
|
Rs 9.78 lakh
|
Rs 9.88 lakh
|
(+) Rs 10,000
|
Features
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O)
|
Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
If you pay a small premium of Rs 10,000 for the Baleno’s top-spec Alpha automatic variant over the i20’s mid-spec Sportz (O) automatic, you will get additional features such as heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, auto-dimming IRVM, all-LED headlights with LED fog lamps, and alloy wheels, over the i20.
-
In terms of features, the Baleno Alpha AMT offers a lot more value for the price than the i20 Sportz(O) CVT.
-
However, i20 still has the advantage of sunroof, wireless charging, and cooled glovebox, which aren’t offered with the Baleno’s top variant either. It also gets the smoother CVT automatic over the Maruti 5-speed AMT.
Overall Prices
|
Hyundai i20
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh
|
Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is a pricier offering overall when compared to the Maruti Baleno.
Which of these hatchback would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.
