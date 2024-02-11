Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual & Alpha Automatic: Spec Comparison

The newly introduced Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) has made some features more accessible, but the Maruti hatchback still has some advantages at similar prices

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has got a new mid-spec Sportz(O) variant positioned between the Sportz and Asta variants. It makes some of the premium equipment from the Asta more affordable, at a premium over the i20 Sportz. This freshly introduced variant of the i20 is priced similar to the Maruti Baleno Zeta and Alpha variants, with manual and automatic transmissions respectively. 

 

 

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O)

Maruti Baleno

Difference

Manual

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.38 lakh (Zeta)

(-) Rs 35,000

Automatic

Rs 9.78 lakh

Rs 9.88 lakh (Alpha)

(+) Rs 10,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

 

Let’s start by seeing how the premium hatchbacks compare in terms of specifications:.

Dimensions

 

Hyundai i20 

Maruti Baleno

Length

3995 mm

3990 mm

Width

1775 mm

1745 mm

Height 

1505 mm

1500 mm

Wheelbase

2580 mm

2520 mm

 

The Hyundai i20 surpasses the Maruti Baleno in all dimensions; most significantly it is 30 mm wider with a 20mm longer wheelbase.

Powertrains

 

Hyundai i20 

Maruti Baleno

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

83 PS (MT) / 88 PS (CVT)

90 PS

Torque

115 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / CVT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

 

The Maruti Baleno is more powerful than the Hyundai i20. While both cars feature a 5-speed manual transmission, the i20 is equipped with a CVT automatic, whereas the Baleno comes with an AMT gearbox. The Hyundai i20 CVT will provide a smoother driving experience than the Baleno AMT, but for a price premium.

Feature Highlights

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) MT

Maruti Baleno Zeta MT

Difference

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.38 lakh

(-) Rs 35,000

 

Features

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O)

Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillamps

  • 16-inch stylised steel wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Electric sunroof

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED taillamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & grey cabin

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

  • Adjustable headrests

Comfort & Convenience

  • Wireless charging

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Automatic headlights

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

  • Rear defogger

  • Cruise control

  • All-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Automatic headlights

  • Rear wipers & washer

  • Rear defogger

  • All four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control with hill assist

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control with hill assist

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX anchorages

  • While both the i20 Sportz (O) and the Baleno Zeta manual come with comprehensive feature lists, the i20 offers slightly more convenience features such as wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control compared to the Maruti hatchback.

  • Hyundai's premium hatchback also includes a sunroof, a feature that is not available with any variant of the Maruti Baleno.

  • However, the mid-spec variant of the i20 still lacks LED headlights, alloy wheels, push-button engine start/stop, as well as a rear wiper and washer, all of which are offered with the Baleno.

  • In terms of safety, both hatchbacks mentioned here are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera with sensors. However, the Baleno doesn’t get the tyre pressure monitoring system.

  • The feature advantages of the i20 Sportz(O) easily justify the premium over the Baleno Zeta here.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) CVT

Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT

Difference

Rs 9.78 lakh

Rs 9.88 lakh

(+) Rs 10,000

 

Features

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O)

Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic

Exterior

  • Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillamps

  • 16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel caps

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Electric sunroof

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED taillamps

  • Precision cut 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & grey cabin

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Adjustable headrests

Comfort & Convenience

  • Wireless charging

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Automatic headlights

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

  • Rear defogger

  • Cruise control

  • All-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver

  • Drive modes (Normal and Sport)

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Cruise control

  • Head-up display

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Automatic headlights

  • Rear wipers & washer

  • Rear defogger

  • All four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ARKAMYS 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control with hill assist

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors with camera

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control with hill assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX anchorages

  • If you pay a small premium of Rs 10,000 for the Baleno’s top-spec Alpha automatic variant over the i20’s mid-spec Sportz (O) automatic, you will get additional features such as heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, auto-dimming IRVM, all-LED headlights with LED fog lamps, and alloy wheels, over the i20.

  • In terms of features, the Baleno Alpha AMT offers a lot more value for the price than the i20 Sportz(O) CVT.

  • However, i20 still has the advantage of sunroof, wireless charging, and cooled glovebox, which aren’t offered with the Baleno’s top variant either. It also gets the smoother CVT automatic over the Maruti 5-speed AMT.

Overall Prices

Hyundai i20

Maruti Baleno

Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh

Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is a pricier offering overall when compared to the Maruti Baleno.

Which of these hatchback would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

