Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual & Alpha Automatic: Spec Comparison

Published On Feb 11, 2024 11:36 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai i20

The newly introduced Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) has made some features more accessible, but the Maruti hatchback still has some advantages at similar prices

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has got a new mid-spec Sportz(O) variant positioned between the Sportz and Asta variants. It makes some of the premium equipment from the Asta more affordable, at a premium over the i20 Sportz. This freshly introduced variant of the i20 is priced similar to the Maruti Baleno Zeta and Alpha variants, with manual and automatic transmissions respectively.

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) Maruti Baleno Difference Manual Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh (Zeta) (-) Rs 35,000 Automatic Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh (Alpha) (+) Rs 10,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Let’s start by seeing how the premium hatchbacks compare in terms of specifications:.

Dimensions

Hyundai i20 Maruti Baleno Length 3995 mm 3990 mm Width 1775 mm 1745 mm Height 1505 mm 1500 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2520 mm

The Hyundai i20 surpasses the Maruti Baleno in all dimensions; most significantly it is 30 mm wider with a 20mm longer wheelbase.

Powertrains

Hyundai i20 Maruti Baleno Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS (MT) / 88 PS (CVT) 90 PS Torque 115 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

The Maruti Baleno is more powerful than the Hyundai i20. While both cars feature a 5-speed manual transmission, the i20 is equipped with a CVT automatic, whereas the Baleno comes with an AMT gearbox. The Hyundai i20 CVT will provide a smoother driving experience than the Baleno AMT, but for a price premium.

Feature Highlights

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) MT Maruti Baleno Zeta MT Difference Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh (-) Rs 35,000

Features Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Maruti Baleno Zeta Manual Exterior Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillamps

16-inch stylised steel wheels

Shark fin antenna

Electric sunroof LED projector headlights

LED taillamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black & grey cabin

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

Front adjustable headrests Fabric upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

Adjustable headrests Comfort & Convenience Wireless charging

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Automatic headlights

Day/Night IRVM

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

Rear defogger

Cruise control

All-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

Push button engine start/stop

Keyless entry

Automatic headlights

Rear wipers & washer

Rear defogger

All four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

6-speaker sound system 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control with hill assist

Rear parking camera with sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX anchorages 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control with hill assist

Rear parking camera with sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX anchorages

While both the i20 Sportz (O) and the Baleno Zeta manual come with comprehensive feature lists, the i20 offers slightly more convenience features such as wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and cruise control compared to the Maruti hatchback.

Hyundai's premium hatchback also includes a sunroof, a feature that is not available with any variant of the Maruti Baleno.

However, the mid-spec variant of the i20 still lacks LED headlights, alloy wheels, push-button engine start/stop, as well as a rear wiper and washer, all of which are offered with the Baleno.

In terms of safety, both hatchbacks mentioned here are equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera with sensors. However, the Baleno doesn’t get the tyre pressure monitoring system.

The feature advantages of the i20 Sportz(O) easily justify the premium over the Baleno Zeta here.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) vs Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic

Hyundai i20 Sportz(O) CVT Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT Difference Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh (+) Rs 10,000

Features Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Maruti Baleno Alpha Automatic Exterior Halogen headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillamps

16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel caps

Shark fin antenna

Electric sunroof LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED taillamps

Precision cut 16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black & grey cabin

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel Height adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Adjustable headrests Comfort & Convenience Wireless charging

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Automatic headlights

Day/Night IRVM

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold

Rear defogger

Cruise control

All-four power windows with auto-down function for the driver

Drive modes (Normal and Sport) Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Cruise control

Head-up display

Auto dimming IRVM

Push button engine start/stop

Automatic headlights

Rear wipers & washer

Rear defogger

All four power windows with auto up/down function for the driver Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Semi-digital driver’s display

6-speaker sound system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

ARKAMYS 6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control with hill assist

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors with camera

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX anchorages 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control with hill assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX anchorages

If you pay a small premium of Rs 10,000 for the Baleno’s top-spec Alpha automatic variant over the i20’s mid-spec Sportz (O) automatic, you will get additional features such as heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, auto-dimming IRVM, all-LED headlights with LED fog lamps, and alloy wheels, over the i20.

In terms of features, the Baleno Alpha AMT offers a lot more value for the price than the i20 Sportz(O) CVT.

However, i20 still has the advantage of sunroof, wireless charging, and cooled glovebox, which aren’t offered with the Baleno’s top variant either. It also gets the smoother CVT automatic over the Maruti 5-speed AMT.

Overall Prices

Hyundai i20 Maruti Baleno Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is a pricier offering overall when compared to the Maruti Baleno.

Which of these hatchback would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

