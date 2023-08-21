Hyundai Exter Showcased With India's Largest Outdoor Lego Installation

Published On Aug 21, 2023 06:31 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Exter

Over 3 lakh LEGO bricks, more than 1,200 hours of creation and four days of assembly went into this installment

Hyundai has unveiled India's biggest outdoor LEGO installation showcasing their latest offering, the Hyundai Exter. Located at Cyberhub in Gurugram, the LEGO installment is in the form of a billboard made of 3,02,406 individual LEGO bricks.

This installment has pieced together a team of 28 LEGO artists, took over 1200 hours to be created and was assembled in a span of four days. The billboard has also made its way into the Asia Book of Records as the “Largest Hoarding made using LEGO bricks”.

Mr. Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "At Hyundai, we are always in pursuit of new and innovative means that engages and excites our consumers.” He further added, “This installation takes centre stage in our Hyundai Exter Launch Campaign, redefining outdoor marketing and brand connection.”

The Hyundai Exter has garnered over 50,000 bookings since the order books were opened in May. The micro SUV comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm) and is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

This LEGO billboard will be on display till September 17, 2023. Let us know what you think about this installment in the comments below.

