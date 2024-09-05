Modified On Sep 05, 2024 11:49 PM By Yashein for Hyundai Creta

While both the Hyundais get blacked-out elements for the exterior, the Exter’s special edition brings in more sporty and contrasting red highlights

We recently got the Hyundai Creta Knight edition, which brought back the black treatment for the compact SUV. Prior to the Creta, the carmaker had introduced the same edition on the Exter to mark its 1-year anniversary in our market. In this article, we have listed down the similarities and differences between the special edition of both these Hyundai SUVs:

Front

Up front, both Exter and Creta feature a blacked-out grille and most other chrome elements have also been finished in black. However, the smaller SUV also gets red inserts in the lower section of the bumper which the Creta does not. Even the front skid plate on both the SUVs has a black finish. The Hyundai logos on both the SUVs and the ‘Exter’ moniker are finished in a matte black shade which increases the stealth factor.

Sides

In profile, the Exter sits on blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels, while the Creta gets larger 17-inch black alloy wheels. For contrast, both get sporty looking red brake calipers. The ORVMs, roof rails, and side sills are also finished in black.

Rear

If the blacked-out elements were not enough to remind you of the special edition, both Exter and Creta also get the “Knight” emblem placed on the bottom right side of the tailgate. Apart from the black coloured elements, the Exter gets a red insert on the tailgate, while the Creta continues with the all-black approach. In addition to the aforementioned tweaks, the roof spoiler and shark fin antenna are also finished in black on both the SUVs.

Cabin And Features

Complimenting their exterior, both SUVs get an all-black cabin theme. In the Exter, you get red accents across the dashboard, while the Creta comes with brass inserts for contrast. Adding to the sporty look are the metal pedals that you get with the Creta. Being based on top-spec variants, the special edition of both the cars is feature-loaded and well-equipped.

The top features on the Creta Knight include dual 10.25-inch digital screens, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and connected car technology. It also gets ventilated front seats, and a dual-zone climate control. In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Exter Knight edition, on the other hand, is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, a sunroof and a dash cam. Its safety net comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, a TPMS, and a reversing camera.

Powertrain

Specifications Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol with the optional CNG kit Power 83 PS 69 PS (CNG Mode) Torque 114 Nm 95.2 Nm (CNG Mode) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Specification Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 114 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Price And Rivals

The Creta Knight edition is priced from Rs 14.51 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh. It rivals the Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and even takes on the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

The Exter Knight edition’s prices range from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh. It competes with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

