Hyundai Extends Membership Benefits To All Car Owners With Several Mobility And Lifestyle Privileges

Modified On Dec 10, 2020 10:43 AM By CarDekho

Those who own Hyundai cars from before August 2020 can now also register themselves for the membership program has grown with new partners

In August 2020, Hyundai launched a Mobility Membership Program for all its new customers. This initiative aims to offer many benefits when it comes to lifestyle purchases, car rentals and car accessories. Now, the carmaker has extended this program to all of its existing buyers, even if they bought the car prior to 13th August 2020.

Hyundai states that over 1 lakh customers have installed the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since the program was rolled out in August. 31 leading brands now have partnered with Hyundai to offer diversified services across car care, mobility solutions and lifestyle spends such as food, hospitality, retail and wellness. Hyundai has also connected this program with its online sales platform “Click to Buy” so that the new members can be automatically registered to that as well.

New brand partners in the Hyundai Mobility program cater to a variety of needs, mostly related to lifestyle -- with one addition for car rentals: MylesCar. To avail all these services, one needs to install the Hyundai Mobility Membership App and complete the registration process by entering details like Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), car details and owner details. These benefits will be applicable throughout the ownership of your Hyundai car.

Hyundai’s current lineup comprises 11 models with the most popular ones being the Creta, Venue, new i20 and the Grand i10 Nios. Current owners of all models, new and old, can sign up for these new-age digital benefits from the carmaker.