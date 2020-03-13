Hyundai Elantra Diesel To Launch Soon. Will Share Engine With Creta 2020

Published On Mar 13, 2020 01:13 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Elantra

Launched in late 2019, the facelifted Hyundai Elantra was only available with a petrol engine

The facelifted Elantra will now utilise the Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine.

It will be offered with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

It will be offered in three variants: S, SX and SX(O).

It will rival the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic.

Hyundai launched the facelifted Elantra in India last year. However, it was only available with a petrol engine. Now, the carmaker is planning to introduce a diesel engine on the facelifted Elantra. The Elantra will borrow its diesel engine from the Kia Seltos and the new Creta.

It will be powered by a 1.5-litre unit that produces 115PS and 250Nm. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional 6-speed torque converter unit. The pre-facelift model was powered by a 1.6-litre diesel, which has now been discontinued across all Hyundai models and is being replaced with the new 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol Elantra gets a 2.0-litre engine that puts out 152PS and 192Nm, coupled with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter.

Like its petrol counterpart, the diesel Elantra will also be offered in three variants: S, SX and SX(O). Where the S variant will be limited to a manual transmission, the SX(O) will only be offered with an automatic gearbox. The SX variant will be the only one to be offered with the option of a manual and automatic transmission.

The diesel Elantra will share its feature list with its petrol counterpart. The latter gets six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability program, hill launch assist, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, hands-free trunk, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Hyundai’s connected car feature called BlueLink.

The Elantra diesel is expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. In comparison, the Elantra petrol is priced from Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia. It is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Hyundai is set to debut the next-gen Elantra in the US on March 17. The new Elantra is expected to be launched in India by 2021.

Read More on : Hyundai Elantra on road price