Next-Gen Hyundai Elantra Teased Ahead Of March 17 Global Debut

Modified On Mar 12, 2020 04:08 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Elantra 2021

It draws design inspiration from Hyundai’s Le Fil Rouge concept, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Courtesy of a new platform, it is longer, wider and lower than the current model.

Features a sportier coupe-like profile.

Interior features a modern and a minimalist layout.

India launch expected by 2021.

Hyundai launched the mid-life refreshed model of the Elantra last year in India. Now, a year later, the carmaker is planning to bring in the next-gen Elantra. Hyundai has teased the upcoming sedan ahead of its official debut on March 17. The next-gen Elantra will make its global debut at Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

From what is visible in the teased images, up front, the sedan gets a huge cascading grille with triangular patterns flanked by sleeker LED headlamps. It reminds us of the Le Fil Rouge concept which debuted back in 2018 and was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Like the concept, it also gets the Hyundai badge on the bonnet, unlike the current cars which feature the insignia on the front grille.

Similarly, the side profile features a coupe-like sloping roofline which along with the sharp character lines lend the sedan an aggressive look. Complementing the sporty appeal of the sedan, the rear composes of sleek tail lamps with T-shaped LED elements which are connected with the help of an LED light strip.

The 2021 Elantra also features a redesigned cabin with a modern and minimalistic layout. There are Audi-esque connected AC vents and a Mercedes-like connected setup for the digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. It is poles apart from the current Elantra, which gets a rather conventional layout. The 2021 Elantra also gets a new steering wheel, borrowed from the soon to be launched second-gen Creta.

Hyundai has not revealed many details of the new Elantra, however, the carmaker has confirmed that the new sedan will be longer, wider and lower than its predecessor. Under the hood, the 2021 Elantra is likely to carry forward the 2.0-litre petrol engine that is on offer in the current model. Hyundai might also introduce a diesel engine on the new-gen Elantra if required.

Pictured: Le Fil Rouge Concept

Hyundai launched the facelifted Elantra in India in October 2019, about a year after its global debut. So, expect the new Elantra to follow suit and launch in India by 2021. When launched, it will go up against the Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia.

Also Read: 7 New Cars Still To Launch In March 2020

Read More on : Hyundai Elantra on road price