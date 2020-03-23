Published On Mar 23, 2020 08:00 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta

Where the Creta is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Harrier is a diesel-only offering

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta at prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it not only takes on the Kia Seltos but also competes with some variants of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. So, let’s pit the Creta against the bigger Harrier and find out which of the two SUVs you should pick.

Before diving into the details, let’s take a look at the dimensions of the two SUVs.

2020 Hyundai Creta 2020 Tata Harrier Length 4300mm 4598mm (+298mm) Width 1790mm 1894mm (+104mm) Height 1635mm 1706mm (+71mm) Wheelbase 2610mm 2741mm (+131mm) Boot Space 433L 425L (-8L)

The Harrier is significantly longer, wider and taller than the Creta. It also has a longer wheelbase but a slightly smaller boot space.

As a result, the Harrier has better road presence and more space inside.

This is not surprising since the Creta is a compact SUV whereas the Harrier belongs to the mid-size SUV segment.

Engine: Since the Harrier is a diesel-only offering, we will consider only the diesel engine of the Creta.

Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier Engine 1.5-litre 2.0-litre Power 115PS 170PS (+55PS) Torque 250Nm 350Nm (+100PS) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Economy 21.4kmpl/18.5kmpl 16.35kmpl/ 14.63kmpl

The Harrier being a larger SUV also gets a bigger and more powerful engine. It makes 55PS and 100Nm more than the Creta’s 1.5-litre unit.

Both the SUVs are offered with a 6-speed MT as standard with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Hyundai being smaller and powered by a relatively smaller engine returns around 5kmpl more than the Tata

Price Comparison:

2020 Hyundai Creta 2020 Tata Harrier E- Rs 9.99 lakh EX- Rs 11.49 lakh S- Rs 12.77 lakh XE-Rs 13.69 lakh SX- Rs 14.51 lakh XM-Rs 15 lakh SX(O)- Rs 15.79 lakh XT- Rs 16.25 lakh XZ- Rs 17.50 lakh XZ DT- Rs 17.60 lakh XZ Dark Edition-Rs 17.70 lakh XZ+ Rs 18.75 lakh XZ+ DT- Rs 18.85 lakh XZ+ Dark Edition- Rs 18.95 lakh Automatic Transmission Automatic Transmission SX AT-Rs 15.99 lakh XMA- Rs 16.25 lakh SX(O) AT- Rs 17.20 lakh XZA- Rs 18.80 lakh XZA DT- Rs 18.90 lakh XZA Dark Edition- Rs 19 lakh XZA+ Rs 19.99 lakh XZA+ DT- Rs 20.15 lakh XZA+ Dark Edition- 20.25 lakh

Disclaimer: We will only compare similarly priced variants (within Rs 50,000) of the two cars.

2020 Hyundai Creta SX vs 2020 Tata Harrier XM

2020 Hyundai Creta SX Rs 14.51 lakh 2020 Tata Harrier XM Rs 15 lakh Difference Rs 49,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, steering mounted controls, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, touchscreen infotainment system (Creta gets 10.25-inch screen whereas the Harrier gets a 7-inch unit), electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking and DRLs.

What Hyundai Creta SX offers over Tata Harrier XM: Parking camera, puddle lamp, rear defogger, auto LED headlamps, alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, auto AC with eco coating, auto-folding ORVMs, rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car tech with voice commands and wireless mobile charging.

What Tata Harrier XM vs Hyundai Creta SX: Telescopic steering, multiple driving modes, brake wiping and rollover mitigation.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Creta offers a lot more features over the Harrier, making it the natural pick. It does miss out multiple driving modes and telescopic steering but those aren’t major misses in our opinion.

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O) vs 2020 Tata Harrier XT

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O) Rs 15.79 lakh 2020 Tata Harrier XT Rs 16.25 lakh Difference Rs 46,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, push-button start, auto headlamps, auto AC, rear centre armrest with cupholders, electrically foldable ORVMs, cruise control and alloy wheels.

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) offers over Tata Harrier XT: Side and curtain airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, height-adjustable front seat belts, 7-inch driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, auto air purifier, tyre pressure monitoring system, Bose sound system, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, connected car tech with voice commands and wireless mobile charging.

What Tata Harrier XT offers over Hyundai Creta SX(O): Multiple driving modes, telescopic steering, brake wiping, rollover mitigation and rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict: The Creta continues to be our pick. Despite being more affordable it offers a lot more features than the Harrier.

Automatic Variants:

2020 Hyundai Creta SX AT vs Tata Harrier XMA

2020 Hyundai Creta SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh 2020 Tata Harrier XMA Rs 16.25 lakh Difference Rs 26,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, projector headlamps, steering mounted controls, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, touchscreen infotainment system (Creta gets 10.25-inch screen whereas the Harrier gets a 7-inch unit), electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking and DRLs.

What Hyundai Creta SX offers over Tata Harrier XM: Parking camera, puddle lamp, rear defogger, auto LED headlamps, alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, auto AC with eco coating, auto-folding ORVMs, rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car tech with voice commands, wireless mobile charging, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto air purifier, multiple driving modes, traction control modes and paddle shifters.

What Tata Harrier XM vs Hyundai Creta SX: Telescopic steering, brake wiping and rollover mitigation.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Creta offers a lot more features over the Harrier, making it the natural pick.

