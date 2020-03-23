  • Login / Register
Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV To Buy?

Published On Mar 23, 2020 08:00 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta

Where the Creta is available with both petrol and diesel engines, the Harrier is a diesel-only offering

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta at prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it not only takes on the Kia Seltos but also competes with some variants of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. So, let’s pit the Creta against the bigger Harrier and find out which of the two SUVs you should pick. 

Before diving into the details, let’s take a look at the dimensions of the two SUVs. 

 

2020 Hyundai Creta

2020 Tata Harrier

Length

4300mm

4598mm (+298mm)

Width

1790mm

1894mm (+104mm)

Height

1635mm

1706mm (+71mm)

Wheelbase

2610mm

2741mm (+131mm)

Boot Space

433L

425L (-8L)
  • The Harrier is significantly longer, wider and taller than the Creta. It also has a longer wheelbase but a slightly smaller boot space. 
  • As a result, the Harrier has better road presence and more space inside. 
  • This is not surprising since the Creta is a compact SUV whereas the Harrier belongs to the mid-size SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta

Engine: Since the Harrier is a diesel-only offering, we will consider only the diesel engine of the Creta.  

 

Hyundai Creta

Tata Harrier

Engine

1.5-litre

2.0-litre

Power

115PS

170PS (+55PS)

Torque

250Nm

350Nm (+100PS)

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Fuel Economy

21.4kmpl/18.5kmpl

16.35kmpl/ 14.63kmpl
  • The Harrier being a larger SUV also gets a bigger and more powerful engine. It makes 55PS and 100Nm more than the Creta’s 1.5-litre unit.
  • Both the SUVs are offered with a 6-speed MT as standard with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic. 
  • The Hyundai being smaller and powered by a relatively smaller engine returns around 5kmpl more than the Tata 

Price Comparison: 

2020 Hyundai Creta

2020 Tata Harrier

E- Rs 9.99 lakh

  

EX- Rs 11.49 lakh

  

S- Rs 12.77 lakh

  
 

XE-Rs 13.69 lakh

SX- Rs 14.51 lakh

XM-Rs 15 lakh

SX(O)- Rs 15.79 lakh

XT- Rs 16.25 lakh
 

XZ- Rs 17.50 lakh
 

XZ DT- Rs 17.60 lakh
 

XZ Dark Edition-Rs 17.70 lakh
 

XZ+ Rs 18.75 lakh
 

XZ+ DT- Rs 18.85 lakh
 

XZ+ Dark Edition- Rs 18.95 lakh
   

Automatic Transmission

Automatic Transmission

SX AT-Rs 15.99 lakh

XMA- Rs 16.25 lakh

SX(O) AT- Rs 17.20 lakh

  
 

XZA- Rs 18.80 lakh
 

XZA DT- Rs 18.90 lakh
 

XZA Dark Edition- Rs 19 lakh
 

XZA+ Rs 19.99 lakh
 

XZA+ DT- Rs 20.15 lakh
 

XZA+ Dark Edition- 20.25 lakh

Disclaimer: We will only compare similarly priced variants (within Rs 50,000) of the two cars.

2020 Hyundai Creta SX vs 2020 Tata Harrier XM

2020 Hyundai Creta SX

Rs 14.51 lakh

2020 Tata Harrier XM

Rs 15 lakh

Difference

Rs 49,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, steering mounted controls, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, touchscreen infotainment system (Creta gets 10.25-inch screen whereas the Harrier gets a 7-inch unit), electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking and DRLs. 

What Hyundai Creta SX offers over Tata Harrier XM: Parking camera, puddle lamp, rear defogger, auto LED headlamps, alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, auto AC with eco coating, auto-folding ORVMs, rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car tech with voice commands and wireless mobile charging. 

What Tata Harrier XM vs Hyundai Creta SX: Telescopic steering, multiple driving modes, brake wiping and rollover mitigation.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Creta offers a lot more features over the Harrier, making it the natural pick. It does miss out multiple driving modes and telescopic steering but those aren’t major misses in our opinion. 

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Interior Detailed

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O) vs 2020 Tata Harrier XT

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O)

Rs 15.79 lakh

2020 Tata Harrier XT

Rs 16.25 lakh

Difference

Rs 46,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, push-button start, auto headlamps, auto AC, rear centre armrest with cupholders, electrically foldable ORVMs, cruise control and alloy wheels. 

Second-gen Hyundai Creta panoramic sunroof

What Hyundai Creta SX(O) offers over Tata Harrier XT: Side and curtain airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, height-adjustable front seat belts, 7-inch driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, auto air purifier, tyre pressure monitoring system, Bose sound system, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, connected car tech with voice commands and wireless mobile charging. 

What Tata Harrier XT offers over Hyundai Creta SX(O): Multiple driving modes, telescopic steering, brake wiping, rollover mitigation and rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict: The Creta continues to be our pick. Despite being more affordable it offers a lot more features than the Harrier. 

Automatic Variants: 

2020 Hyundai Creta SX AT vs Tata Harrier XMA

2020 Hyundai Creta SX AT

Rs 15.99 lakh

2020 Tata Harrier XMA

Rs 16.25 lakh

Difference

Rs 26,000 (Harrier is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, projector headlamps, steering mounted controls, front fog lamps, height-adjustable driver seat, touchscreen infotainment system (Creta gets 10.25-inch screen whereas the Harrier gets a 7-inch unit), electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking and DRLs. 

What Hyundai Creta SX offers over Tata Harrier XM: Parking camera, puddle lamp, rear defogger, auto LED headlamps, alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting, rear seat headrest cushion, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, auto AC with eco coating, auto-folding ORVMs, rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 split rear seats, reclinable rear seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, connected car tech with voice commands, wireless mobile charging, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto air purifier, multiple driving modes, traction control modes and paddle shifters.

What Tata Harrier XM vs Hyundai Creta SX: Telescopic steering, brake wiping and rollover mitigation.

Verdict: Despite being more affordable, the Creta offers a lot more features over the Harrier, making it the natural pick.

Saransh

2 comments
1
A
aman sharma
Mar 23, 2020 6:10:36 PM

This probably is the worst possible comparison to make.Cardekho have some brains in your comparison, tomorrow you may compare the top end Dzire with Verna base model and say ohh Dzire is a better pick

    1
    S
    sandip chatterjee
    Mar 23, 2020 6:00:50 PM

    I have a question to Car dekho Team can creta ever match with the built quality of a TATAHarrier? For a hardcore male driverTata Harrier will be the option creta is woman's car woman like features,

