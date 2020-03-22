Hyundai Creta 2020 vs Kia Seltos vs Renault Duster vs Mahindra Scorpio vs Nissan Kicks: Specification Comparison
Published On Mar 22, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta
The second-gen Hyundai Creta is offered with BS6-compliant engines and new features. Let’s see how it stacks up against its rivals
The Kia Seltos has been dominating the compact SUVs segment for quite some time now. This segment was once led by the Hyundai Creta itself. Hyundai has now launched the second-gen Creta in India and has priced it from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India). With its Kia cousin placed as its prime competitor, here’s how the new Creta fares against the Seltos as well as other compact SUVs:
Dimensions
|
Measurement
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Renault Duster
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Length
|
4300mm
|
4315mm
|
4360mm
|
4456mm
|
4384mm
|
Width
|
1790mm
|
1800mm
|
1822mm (without ORVMs)
|
1820mm (without ORVMs)
|
1813mm
|
Height
|
1635mm
|
1645mm
|
1695mm (with roof rails)
|
1930mm (S3 variant), 1995mm (S5, S7, S9, and S11)
|
1656mm (with roof rails)
|
Wheelbase
|
2610mm
|
2610mm
|
2673mm
|
2680mm
|
2673mm
(ORVMs- outside rear view mirrors)
Longest: Mahindra Scorpio
Widest: Renault Duster
Tallest: Mahindra Scorpio
Longest Wheelbase: Mahindra Scorpio
-
Mahindra’s compact SUV, the Scorpio, is not only the tallest offering in the segment but it also has the longest wheelbase.
-
As far as width is concerned, it is the Renault Duster that comes on top.
-
Hyundai Creta is the smallest SUV here in terms of exterior dimensions while matching the Seltos for wheelbase length.
Engines
Petrol:
All compact SUVs come with BS6-compliant petrol engines except for the Nissan Kicks and the Mahindra Scorpio.
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Renault Duster
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
No of cylinders
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Power
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
106PS
|
106PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
142Nm
|
142Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl
|
16.5kmpl, 16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl
|
14.26kmpl
|
14.23kmpl
|
Emission Norms
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS4
Most Powerful: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos
Torquiest: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos
Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta
-
Hyundai offers the second-gen Creta with the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both compact SUVs are the most powerful and torquiest offerings in the segment.
-
While the 1.5-litre engine is mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT (continuously variable transmission), the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit in both SUVs comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine in the Seltos also gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
However, the Renault-Nissan SUVs are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
When the fuel efficiency figures of the petrol-powered compact SUVs are considered, it is the second-gen Creta that takes the cake.
-
Next-gen Scorpio, scheduled to launch in 2021 is expected to offer a petrol engine too.
Diesel:
Both the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are offered with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engines. Mahindra, however, offers the current-gen Scorpio with a set of BS4-compliant diesel engines.
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
2.5-litre/ 2.2-litre
|
No of cylinders
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Power
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
75PS/ 120PS, 140PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
250Nm
|
200Nm/ 280Nm, 320Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT (140PS)
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
21.4kmpl, 18.5kmpl
|
21kmpl, 18kmpl
|
Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/ 14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD)
|
Emission Norms
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS4
Most Powerful: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)
Torquiest: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)
Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta
-
As Renault-Nissan won’t be offering BS6 diesel engines, there are only three diesel-powered compact SUVs on offer.
-
Mahindra offers the Scorpio with two BS4-compliant diesel engines-- 2.2-litre and 2.5-litre engines. With a maximum output of 140PS and 320Nm, the Scorpio is the most powerful and torquiest compact SUV in the segment.
-
While Hyundai and Kia offer their diesel-powered SUVs with both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox, the Scorpio is offered only with a 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission.
-
The diesel-powered Creta is the most fuel efficient compact SUV amongst the lot.
Pricing:
|
Hyundai Creta 2020
|
Kia Seltos
|
Renault Duster
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 9.99 lakh- Rs 17.9 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh- Rs 17.34 lakh
|
Rs 8.49 lakh- Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.19 lakh- Rs 16.83 lakh
|
Rs 9.55 lakh- Rs 13.69 lakh
-
Renault’s Duster is the most affordable compact SUV in the segment.
-
The second-gen Creta and Kia Seltos retail in a similar price range.
-
Even though the Mahindra Scorpio costs the most, it is the biggest SUV with a body-on-frame construction. It also gets the most powerful diesel engine, a 4WD drivetrain and extra seats too.
Read More on : Creta diesel