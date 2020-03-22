Hyundai Creta 2020 vs Kia Seltos vs Renault Duster vs Mahindra Scorpio vs Nissan Kicks: Specification Comparison

Published On Mar 22, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is offered with BS6-compliant engines and new features. Let’s see how it stacks up against its rivals

The Kia Seltos has been dominating the compact SUVs segment for quite some time now. This segment was once led by the Hyundai Creta itself. Hyundai has now launched the second-gen Creta in India and has priced it from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India). With its Kia cousin placed as its prime competitor, here’s how the new Creta fares against the Seltos as well as other compact SUVs:

Dimensions

Measurement Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Renault Duster Mahindra Scorpio Nissan Kicks Length 4300mm 4315mm 4360mm 4456mm 4384mm Width 1790mm 1800mm 1822mm (without ORVMs) 1820mm (without ORVMs) 1813mm Height 1635mm 1645mm 1695mm (with roof rails) 1930mm (S3 variant), 1995mm (S5, S7, S9, and S11) 1656mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2610mm 2610mm 2673mm 2680mm 2673mm

(ORVMs- outside rear view mirrors)

Longest: Mahindra Scorpio

Widest: Renault Duster

Tallest: Mahindra Scorpio

Longest Wheelbase: Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra’s compact SUV, the Scorpio, is not only the tallest offering in the segment but it also has the longest wheelbase.

As far as width is concerned, it is the Renault Duster that comes on top.

Hyundai Creta is the smallest SUV here in terms of exterior dimensions while matching the Seltos for wheelbase length.

Engines

Petrol:

All compact SUVs come with BS6-compliant petrol engines except for the Nissan Kicks and the Mahindra Scorpio.

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Renault Duster Nissan Kicks Engine 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre 1.5-litre No of cylinders 4 4 4 4 Power 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS 106PS 106PS Torque 144Nm/ 242Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 142Nm 142Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl 16.5kmpl, 16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl 14.26kmpl 14.23kmpl Emission Norms BS6 BS6 BS6 BS4

Most Powerful: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Torquiest: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta

Hyundai offers the second-gen Creta with the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both compact SUVs are the most powerful and torquiest offerings in the segment.

While the 1.5-litre engine is mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT (continuously variable transmission), the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit in both SUVs comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine in the Seltos also gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

However, the Renault-Nissan SUVs are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When the fuel efficiency figures of the petrol-powered compact SUVs are considered, it is the second-gen Creta that takes the cake.

Next-gen Scorpio, scheduled to launch in 2021 is expected to offer a petrol engine too.

Diesel:

Both the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are offered with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engines. Mahindra, however, offers the current-gen Scorpio with a set of BS4-compliant diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Mahindra Scorpio Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 2.5-litre/ 2.2-litre No of cylinders 4 4 4 Power 115PS 115PS 75PS/ 120PS, 140PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm 200Nm/ 280Nm, 320Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT (140PS) Fuel Efficiency 21.4kmpl, 18.5kmpl 21kmpl, 18kmpl Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/ 14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD) Emission Norms BS6 BS6 BS4

Most Powerful: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)

Torquiest: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)

Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta

As Renault-Nissan won’t be offering BS6 diesel engines, there are only three diesel-powered compact SUVs on offer.

Mahindra offers the Scorpio with two BS4-compliant diesel engines-- 2.2-litre and 2.5-litre engines. With a maximum output of 140PS and 320Nm, the Scorpio is the most powerful and torquiest compact SUV in the segment.

While Hyundai and Kia offer their diesel-powered SUVs with both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox, the Scorpio is offered only with a 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission.

The diesel-powered Creta is the most fuel efficient compact SUV amongst the lot.

Pricing:

Hyundai Creta 2020 Kia Seltos Renault Duster Mahindra Scorpio Nissan Kicks Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 9.99 lakh- Rs 17.9 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh- Rs 17.34 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh- Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh- Rs 16.83 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh- Rs 13.69 lakh

Renault’s Duster is the most affordable compact SUV in the segment.

The second-gen Creta and Kia Seltos retail in a similar price range.

Even though the Mahindra Scorpio costs the most, it is the biggest SUV with a body-on-frame construction. It also gets the most powerful diesel engine, a 4WD drivetrain and extra seats too.

