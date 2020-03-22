  • Login / Register
Hyundai Creta 2020 vs Kia Seltos vs Renault Duster vs Mahindra Scorpio vs Nissan Kicks: Specification Comparison

Published On Mar 22, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is offered with BS6-compliant engines and new features. Let’s see how it stacks up against its rivals

The Kia Seltos has been dominating the compact SUVs segment for quite some time now. This segment was once led by the Hyundai Creta itself. Hyundai has now launched the second-gen Creta in India and has priced it from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India). With its Kia cousin placed as its prime competitor, here’s how the new Creta fares against the Seltos as well as other compact SUVs:

Dimensions

Measurement

Hyundai Creta 

Kia Seltos

Renault Duster

Mahindra Scorpio

Nissan Kicks

Length

4300mm

4315mm

4360mm

4456mm

4384mm

Width

1790mm

1800mm

1822mm (without ORVMs)

1820mm (without ORVMs)

1813mm

Height

1635mm

1645mm

1695mm (with roof rails)

1930mm (S3 variant), 1995mm (S5, S7, S9, and S11)

1656mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2610mm

2610mm

2673mm

2680mm

2673mm

(ORVMs- outside rear view mirrors)

Longest: Mahindra Scorpio

Widest: Renault Duster

Tallest: Mahindra Scorpio

Longest Wheelbase: Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

  • Mahindra’s compact SUV, the Scorpio, is not only the tallest offering in the segment but it also has the longest wheelbase.

  • As far as width is concerned, it is the Renault Duster that comes on top.

  • Hyundai Creta is the smallest SUV here in terms of exterior dimensions while matching the Seltos for wheelbase length.

Engines

Petrol:

All compact SUVs come with BS6-compliant petrol engines except for the Nissan Kicks and the Mahindra Scorpio.

Hyundai Creta 

Kia Seltos

Renault Duster

Nissan Kicks

Engine

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

No of cylinders

4

4

4

4

Power

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

106PS

106PS

Torque

144Nm/ 242Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

142Nm

142Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency

16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl

16.5kmpl, 16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl

14.26kmpl

14.23kmpl

Emission Norms

BS6

BS6

BS6

BS4

Most Powerful: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Torquiest: Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta 

Kia Seltos

  • Hyundai offers the second-gen Creta with the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both compact SUVs are the most powerful and torquiest offerings in the segment. 

  • While the 1.5-litre engine is mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT (continuously variable transmission), the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit in both SUVs comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine in the Seltos also gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

Nissan Kicks

  • However, the Renault-Nissan SUVs are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

  • When the fuel efficiency figures of the petrol-powered compact SUVs are considered, it is the second-gen Creta that takes the cake.

  • Next-gen Scorpio, scheduled to launch in 2021 is expected to offer a petrol engine too.

Diesel:

Both the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are offered with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engines. Mahindra, however, offers the current-gen Scorpio with a set of BS4-compliant diesel engines.

Hyundai Creta 

Kia Seltos

Mahindra Scorpio

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre

2.5-litre/ 2.2-litre

No of cylinders

4

4

4

Power

115PS

115PS

75PS/ 120PS, 140PS

Torque

250Nm

250Nm

200Nm/ 280Nm, 320Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT (140PS)

Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl, 18.5kmpl

21kmpl, 18kmpl

Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/  14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD)

Emission Norms

BS6

BS6

BS4

Most Powerful: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)

Torquiest: Mahindra Scorpio (2.2-litre S7, S9, and S11 variants)

Hyundai Creta

Most Fuel Efficient: Hyundai Creta 

  • As Renault-Nissan won’t be offering BS6 diesel engines, there are only three diesel-powered compact SUVs on offer. 

  • Mahindra offers the Scorpio with two BS4-compliant diesel engines-- 2.2-litre and 2.5-litre engines. With a maximum output of 140PS and 320Nm, the Scorpio is the most powerful and torquiest compact SUV in the segment. 

Hyundai Creta 6-speed manual gearbox

  • While Hyundai and Kia offer their diesel-powered SUVs with both 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox, the Scorpio is offered only with a 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission. 

  • The diesel-powered Creta is the most fuel efficient compact SUV amongst the lot.

Pricing:

Hyundai Creta 2020

Kia Seltos

Renault Duster

Mahindra Scorpio

Nissan Kicks

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 9.99 lakh- Rs 17.9 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh- Rs 17.34 lakh

Rs 8.49 lakh- Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10.19 lakh- Rs 16.83 lakh

Rs 9.55 lakh- Rs 13.69 lakh

Renault Duster

  • Renault’s Duster is the most affordable compact SUV in the segment.

  • The second-gen Creta and Kia Seltos retail in a similar price range.

  • Even though the Mahindra Scorpio costs the most, it is the biggest SUV with a body-on-frame construction. It also gets the most powerful diesel engine, a 4WD drivetrain and extra seats too.

Rohit

