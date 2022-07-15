Modified On Jul 15, 2022 03:10 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The overall compact SUV segment sees a strong growth in June

The compact SUV sales for June are out, and we see a positive side compared to a decline in May. As it has been for over a year, the Creta leads the segment. The Skoda Kushaq registers the best growth rate in the segment. The eight compact SUVs will soon get two new rivals in the form of Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara.

June 2022 May 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 13790 10973 25.67 41.66 41.12 0.54 10207 Kia Seltos 8388 5953 40.9 25.34 35.36 -10.02 7324 Mahindra Scorpio 4131 4348 -4.99 12.48 17.2 -4.72 3419 Skoda Kushaq 2983 1806 65.17 9.01 0 9.01 2412 MG Astor 1640 2022 -18.89 4.95 0 4.95 1665 Volkswagen Taigun 1327 1268 4.65 4 0 4 2321 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 652 1428 -54.34 1.97 5.96 -3.99 1969 Nissan Kicks 184 211 -12.79 0.55 0.34 0.21 143 Total 33095 28009 18.15 99.96

Hyundai Creta sees a good 26 percent growth with a surplus sale of around 3,000 units. It continues to occupy a major market share of around 40 percent.

The Kia Seltos continues in its usual second position. The SUV sees a 41 percent growth in the monthly sales, reporting nearly 3,400 units more compared to May. However, its Y-o-Y market share has dropped down by 10 percent to 25 percent.

The Mahindra Scorpio, being one of the most outdated models here, continues its average sales of around 3,000 to 4,000 units a month. The outgoing model will soon be replaced by an updated version with the ‘Classic’ suffix. Like this model, the Scorpio N is also an alternative to these compact SUVs, but only in terms of pricing. The Scorpio N deliveries will begin in the festive season.

The fourth place is taken up by the Skoda Kushaq, which registered a 65 percent growth. Its monthly sales are up by around 1,200 units.

The VAG twins are separated by the MG Astor, which reports an almost 20 percent decline in the monthly sales. Its average sales are among the least in this segment.

VW has sold 1,327 units of the Taigun in June. In May, its monthly sales dropped by 50 percent and the streak continues this month as well. Its six month sales average is over 2,500 units, slightly higher than the Kushaq.

Maruti’s S-Cross occupies the second last position, seeing an almost 55 percent sales decline over May. Now that the Grand Vitara is launching, the carmaker is discontinuing the S-Cross.

Last up, we have the Nissan Kicks with a bare 184 units sold in June. It has been the least- selling SUV since its inception.

