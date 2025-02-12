Hyundai Creta Dominated The Compact SUV Segment Followed By Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos In January 2025

Hyundai Creta hit record sales figures in January 2025, followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, whose month-on-month (MoM) growth went past 100 percent

Another month, and as usual, the Hyundai Creta dominated the compact SUV segment. The first month of 2025 saw the Korean carmaker's sales figures reach a record high since its debut back in 2015. While some SUVs saw a decline in MoM (month-on-month) sales, the overall trend remained positive with a growth of nearly 34 percent for the segment. Here is a detailed overview of how the compact SUVs fared in the month of 2025.

Model January 2025 December 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 18,522 12,608 46.9 34.39 28.21 6.18 15,929 Maruti Grand Vitara 15,784 7,093 122.52 29.3 28.69 0.61 10,002 Kia Seltos 6,470 2,830 128.62 12.01 13.64 -1.63 5,567 Toyota Hyryder 4,941 4,770 3.58 9.17 11.83 -2.66 5,736 Tata Curvv 3,087 4,994 -38.18 5.73 0 5.73 3,944 Honda Elevate 1,773 2,334 -24.03 3.29 9.79 -6.5 1,862 Volkswagen Taigun 1,548 2,335 -33.7 2.87 2.72 0.15 1,777 Skoda Kushaq 1,371 2,465 -44.38 2.54 2.31 0.23 1,757 MG Astor 190 700 -72.85 0.35 2.06 -1.71 774 Citroen Aircross 107 96 11.45 0.19 0 0.19 103 Citroen Basalt 61 79 -22.78 0.11 0 0.11 211 Total 53854 40304 33.61

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta stood first yet again with a dispatch of over 18,500 units in January 2025, which marks an MoM growth of nearly 47 percent. The year-on-year (YoY) also witnessed a growth of slightly over 6 percent. The Creta namesake now holds a market share of almost 34 percent, an increase of over 6 percent from last year. Do note that these sales figures include the Creta, Creta N-Line, and Creta Electric.

Maruti Grand Vitara sales figures saw a massive MoM growth of 122.5 percent. With a dispatch of over 15,700 units, the compact SUV took the second spot and currently holds a market share of slightly more than 29 percent.

Kia Seltos jumped up to the third spot with an MoM growth of nearly 129 percent, the highest on this list. However, when compared to last year, the Korean carmaker's SUV lost a market share of 1.6 percent.

Toyota sold more than 4,900 units of the Hyryder, retaining its fourth spot from last month. Although a positive MoM growth, it lost nearly 3 percent of the market share in terms of YoY figures.

Tata’s compact SUV offering, the Curvv, went down a couple of spots and reported a MoM decline of slightly more than 38 percent. With a total dispatch of nearly 3,100 units, Curvv and its EV counterpart established a market share of almost 6 percent in January 2025.

Honda sold almost 1,800 units of the Elevate SUV, marking a MoM decline of 24 percent. It has also lost a market share of 6.5 percent when compared to last year, the highest on this list.

Volkswagen Taigun saw MoM sales figures decline by almost 34 percent with sales figures reaching almost 1,600 units. The Skoda Kushaq MoM figures dropped by a factor of almost 44 percent. Both SUVs were unable to breach their 6-month average sales mark; however, they saw a little increase in market share.

MG Astor could not breach the four-digit mark and reported a MoM decline of nearly 73 percent, the highest on this list. Astor held a market share of 2 percent last year, which dropped significantly in January 2025.

Citroen Aircross saw a MoM growth with a dispatch of nearly 110 units. Sales figures for Basalt, however, dropped to just above 60 units, a MoM decline of nearly 23 percent.

