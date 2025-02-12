All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Hyundai Creta Dominated The Compact SUV Segment Followed By Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos In January 2025

Modified On Feb 12, 2025 06:22 PM By Kartik for Maruti Grand Vitara

  • 378 Views
  • Write a comment

Hyundai Creta hit record sales figures in January 2025, followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, whose month-on-month (MoM) growth went past 100 percent

 

Another month, and as usual, the Hyundai Creta dominated the compact SUV segment. The first month of 2025 saw the Korean carmaker's sales figures reach a record high since its debut back in 2015. While some SUVs saw a decline in MoM (month-on-month) sales, the overall trend remained positive with a growth of nearly 34 percent for the segment. Here is a detailed overview of how the compact SUVs fared in the month of 2025. 

Model

January 2025

December 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

18,522

12,608

46.9

34.39

28.21

6.18

15,929

Maruti Grand Vitara

15,784

7,093

122.52

29.3

28.69

0.61

10,002

Kia Seltos

6,470

2,830

128.62

12.01

13.64

-1.63

5,567

Toyota Hyryder

4,941

4,770

3.58

9.17

11.83

-2.66

5,736

Tata Curvv

3,087

4,994

-38.18

5.73

0

5.73

3,944

Honda Elevate

1,773

2,334

-24.03

3.29

9.79

-6.5

1,862

Volkswagen Taigun

1,548

2,335

-33.7

2.87

2.72

0.15

1,777

Skoda Kushaq

1,371

2,465

-44.38

2.54

2.31

0.23

1,757

MG Astor

190

700

-72.85

0.35

2.06

-1.71

774

Citroen Aircross

107

96

11.45

0.19

0

0.19

103

Citroen Basalt

61

79

-22.78

0.11

0

0.11

211

Total

53854

40304

33.61

        

 

Key Takeaways

  • Hyundai Creta stood first yet again with a dispatch of over 18,500 units in January 2025, which marks an MoM growth of nearly 47 percent. The year-on-year (YoY) also witnessed a growth of slightly over 6 percent. The Creta namesake now holds a market share of almost 34 percent, an increase of over 6 percent from last year. Do note that these sales figures include the Creta, Creta N-Line, and Creta Electric.

  • Maruti Grand Vitara sales figures saw a massive MoM growth of 122.5 percent. With a dispatch of over 15,700 units, the compact SUV took the second spot and currently holds a market share of slightly more than 29 percent. 

  • Kia Seltos jumped up to the third spot with an MoM growth of nearly 129 percent, the highest on this list. However, when compared to last year, the Korean carmaker's SUV lost a market share of 1.6 percent. 

Toyota Hyryder december sales 2024

  • Toyota sold more than 4,900 units of the Hyryder, retaining its fourth spot from last month. Although a positive MoM growth, it lost nearly 3 percent of the market share in terms of YoY figures.

  • Tata’s compact SUV offering, the Curvv, went down a couple of spots and reported a MoM decline of slightly more than 38 percent. With a total dispatch of nearly 3,100 units, Curvv and its EV counterpart established a market share of almost 6 percent in January 2025.

Honda Elevate december sales 2024

  • Honda sold almost 1,800 units of the Elevate SUV, marking a MoM decline of 24 percent. It has also lost a market share of 6.5 percent when compared to last year, the highest on this list.

  • Volkswagen Taigun saw MoM sales figures decline by almost 34 percent with sales figures reaching almost 1,600 units. The Skoda Kushaq MoM figures dropped by a factor of almost 44 percent. Both SUVs were unable to breach their 6-month average sales mark; however, they saw a little increase in market share. 

Also Check Out: Maruti Continued To Dominate The Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In January 2025

  • MG Astor could not breach the four-digit mark and reported a MoM decline of nearly 73 percent, the highest on this list. Astor held a market share of 2 percent last year, which dropped significantly in January 2025. 

Citroen Basalt Front Left Side

  • Citroen Aircross saw a MoM growth with a dispatch of nearly 110 units. Sales figures for Basalt, however, dropped to just above 60 units, a MoM decline of nearly 23 percent.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.10.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Sep 2025: Expected Launch
  • BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs.45 - 49 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Nissan Patrol
    Nissan Patrol
    Rs.2 CrEstimated Price
    Oct 2025: Expected Launch
  • MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs.46 LakhEstimated Price
    Feb 2025: Expected Launch
  • Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Mar 2025: Expected Launch
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Creta Dominated The Compact SUV Segment Followed By Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos In January 2025
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience