In July 2024, there were notable shifts in car sales figures, with the Hyundai Creta, one of the usual bestsellers, reclaiming the top spot. The Maruti Swift and Maruti Wagon R also saw huge demand, outselling the Tata Punch by close margins. Here’s a look at how each model performed in the list of the top 15 best-selling cars for July 2024.

In July 2024, the Hyundai Creta took the top spot, with the carmaker shipping 17,350 units and moving up from third place in June 2024, where it sold almost 16,300 units. Compared to July 2023, the Creta saw a notable 23 percent increase in sales.

The Maruti Swift maintained its strong performance, ranking second with a little more than 16,850 units sold in July 2024. However, this was a 3 percent month-on-month (MoM) decline and a 6 percent decrease in the YoY numbers.

The Maruti Wagon R jumped up to third place with almost 16,200 units dispatched, a significant rise from eighth place in June 2024. It also showed a 25 percent increase in year-on-year sales compared to July 2023.

The Tata Punch, which was the top-selling car in June 2024, dropped to fourth place in July 2024 with slightly over 16,100 units retailed. It saw a 12 percent decline in MoM figures but a substantial 34 percent increase in YoY figures. Do note that these sales figure include those of the Punch EV too.

With a little more than 15,700 units sold, the Maruti Ertiga became the last car here to cross the 15,000-unit sales mark. That said, its MoM number witnessed a marginal dip, while its YoY figure increased by 9 percent.

The Maruti Brezza improved to sixth place with almost 14,700 units shipped in July 2024. Its MoM sales figure saw an 11 percent increase but the YoY numbers dropped by 12 percent.

The Tata Nexon climbed to seventh place with 14,000-odd units sold, up from tenth place in June 2024. It showed a 15 percent increase in MoM sales and a 13 percent increase in YoY sales. The Nexon sales figure also includes the sales of the Nexon EV.

The Mahindra Scorpio registered total sales of over 12,200 units sold in July 2024. Sales remained relatively similar to June 2024 but showed a 16 percent increase from July 2023.

Maruti’s Eeco, which was eighth in June 2024, dropped to ninth place with nearly 12,000 units shipped. Its MoM figure saw a 10 percent increase but the YoY numbers dipped by 6 percent.

The Maruti Dzire fell to tenth place with close to 11,650 units sold. This was a 13 percent decrease from June 2024 and a 13 percent decrease compared to the same month last year.

The Maruti Fronx stood eleventh with almost 11,000 units dispatched in July 2024. Despite a 13 percent increase from June, it experienced a 17 percent decline year-on-year.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was the last model to register 10,000-unit sales in July, a significant 18 percent increase from June 2024 and a whopping 122 percent increase from the previous year.

The Toyota Innova moved to thirteenth place with 9,900 units sold. It showed a 5 percent increase from June 2024 and an 11 percent rise from July 2023.

The Kia Sonet secured the fourteenth spot with 9,500 units sold, experiencing a 3 percent decrease from June but a 123 percent increase year-on-year.