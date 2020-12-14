Hyundai Creta 7-Seater Spied Testing In India For The First Time

Published On Dec 14, 2020 12:39 PM By Sonny

Hyundai’s first 7-seater in India could be named Alcazar

New Hyundai 7-seater based on the Creta first spotted testing in Korea.

It can be seen with a new grille and redesigned rear end while the rest of the car is camouflaged.

It will likely be similarly equipped with features like 10.25-inch central touchscreen, digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats.

Engines will be shared with Creta but only the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol are expected.

It is expected to launch here in the summer of 2021.

An elongated version of the Hyundai Creta has been spied testing multiple times in the carmaker’s home country of Korea. This 7-seater model has now been spotted in India for the first time still wrapped in camouflage. It could be launched in the second quarter of 2021 and is likely to be called Alcazar as the name was recently registered by Hyundai.

The spied 7-seater Creta has the same visible differences like the new grille design and the redesigned rear end. In order to accommodate the third row of seats without having to change the wheelbase, Hyundai seems to have extended the rear end and minimised the slope of the roofline. The only visible detail from the rear of the test mule are the new tail lamps.

Like the Creta, expect this 7-seater to be a well-equipped offering with features such as a digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, Bose sound system, and maybe even a powered tailgate. In terms of safety, it should come with multiple airbags, a tyre-pressure monitor, front parking sensors, and electronic stability control. Hyundai may even offer the option of captain seats in the middle row.

In terms of engines for Hyundai’s first 7-seater in the Indian market, we expect only the torquiest options from the Creta: the 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). Both engines could be offered with a 6-speed manual and their own automatic transmissions, 6-speed torque convertor for the diesel and 7-speed dual-clutch for the other. The Creta’s naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that makes 115PS and 144Nm might not be enough for the bigger 7-seater SUV.

The Creta-based 7-seater could be offered at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the compact SUV’s corresponding variants priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With its premium features and pricing, it could rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

