Has Hyundai Trademarked The Name ‘Alcazar’ For Seven-seater Creta?

Published On Jun 24, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

Just like many Hyundai models, this name is also inspired by an existing locale

Hyundai has trademarked the name ‘Alcazar’ for a new SUV as well as related parts and accessories.

The name takes cue from a royal palace in Spain.

Hyundai could use this name for the upcoming seven-seater Creta.

The extended version Creta could launch here in the second half of 2021.

Hyundai India has trademarked the name ‘Alcazar’ for an unnamed SUV. The filings were made to the Indian Controller General Of Patents Design and Trade Marks on April 13 and the plea was accepted on June 22.

The name ‘Alcazar’ could be used for the seven-seater Hyundai Creta that has been spied on numerous occasions. With this trademark, Hyundai has continued its quirk of naming cars after places that can be found on a map (or Google Maps for that matter). The name, in question, is derived from Alcazar, a royal palace in Seville, Spain.

Similarly, the Tucson is named after a city in Arizona (USA) while Santa Fe can be found in both the United States and Argentina. And the Venue? Well, it just takes a literal cue from the originating idea.

While the first request was for the SUV’s name, there’s another one that deals with the vehicle’s spare parts, fittings and accessories. However, don’t take this trademark filing as the word of the gospel because automakers reserve more than one name for their upcoming products. After all, who doesn’t like to have choices? There’s a possibility that the seven-seater Creta might bear a different nameplate.

Kia took a similar path while naming its maiden product for India, the Seltos, last year. It kept its christening options open with names like Trazor, Tusker and Trailster.

The Creta’s seven-seat version is likely to enter India by the end of 2021. Apart from cosmetic changes, extended rear overhangs and an extra row of seating, it is also expected to get a bigger list of features in comparison to the existing Hyundai Creta. You can read more about our expectations here.

