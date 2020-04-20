Hyundai Creta 7-Seater Spied Testing Again

Published On Apr 20, 2020 02:49 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

Gets longer and taller to make room for extra occupants

The 7-seater Creta’s profile has been spied while testing.

Elongated body shape and wheelbase to make room for third row of seats.

Other design changes spied so far include a new grille and rear end.

It is expected to share powertrain options with the 5-seater Creta.

Hyundai likely to unveil it this year and bring it to India in 2021.

The latest gen of the Hyundai Creta compact SUV was launched in India just before the lockdown but it has already enjoyed global popularity since its launch last year. Following up the Creta will be a 7-seater version of the same, which has been spied testing yet again in South Korea.

After the first sighting of the 7-seater Creta a few weeks ago, it has been spied again, still covered in camouflage. Its elongated body and wheelbase is clearly noticeable, with extra overhang at the rear end in the recent spy shots. This 7-seater version gets rid of the sloping roofline to make head room for the third row occupants, creating a boxy profile.

The visible design change on this test mule is the grille, which looks more premium than the current slatted design. A previous sighting revealed that the 7-seater Creta will also feature a distinct rear end design that is not as quirky compared to the 5-seater SUV. This 7-seater iteration is unlikely to be as accommodating as a purpose-built MPV, but the option for two extra seats or the added boot space does add to the Creta’s utility.

Hyundai is expected to offer the 7-seater Creta with the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) engines as the current 5-seater model. The standard Creta offers the turbo-petrol unit with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only while the diesel engine gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor. In 5-seater form, it is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115PS/144Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual with the choice of a CVT automatic.

While the 7-seater Creta is likely to make its global debut in the second half of 2020, it is expected to arrive in India in the second half of 2021. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas. Meanwhile, the 5-seater Creta compact SUV is available in India with prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

