Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Executive Variant Explained In 9 Images

The model snapped is finished in the Atlas White paint option and features all-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar went on sale recently and it is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai offers it in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. We have now got our hands on some images of the entry-level Executive variant of the 3-row SUV. If you have been planning on buying the Alcazar Executive, check it out below:

Exterior

The images show the Alcazar Executive to be finished in the Atlas White paint option. Its fascia features dual-barrel LED headlights that flank the revised grille. The slatted grille and the strips are further highlighted by a dark chrome finish. You can also notice the connected LED DRLs having an H-shaped pattern on each side which is located on the upper portion of the fascia. Further down, it gets a silver surround for the redesigned bumper, which features a mesh-like pattern for the air dam.

Hyundai has equipped it with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It’s from the sides that you can notice the silver-finished roof rails and the ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators. There are skid plates on the lower portion of the doors on each side to add to the overall rugged stance.

Its rear sports a completely new design, featuring connected LED tail lights, with ‘Alcazar’ spelt out in the centre. You can also notice the ‘Turbo’ badge (on the petrol variants only) on the bootlid, a roof spoiler, a dual-tip exhaust, and a silver finish for the bumper surround.

Interior

Although the Executive is the entry-level variant of the SUV, it gets a 2-tone brown and navy blue cabin theme. Hyundai is offering it with a brown and navy blue fabric upholstery. The Alcazar Executive is available in a 7-seater version only, so it has bench seats in the second row.

Hyundai has provided it with adjustable headrests for all three rows and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. It comes with a tip and tumble function for the middle-row seats to access the last row, which also gets a recline function.

It comes with silver-finished inside door handles and silver accents in the AC vents, on the door panels and in the centre console. The Alcazar Executive is provided with the same flat-bottom steering wheel as the Creta with piano black accents.

In terms of equipment, it misses out on an infotainment unit and steering-mounted controls altogether, but gets a semi-digital driver’s display. Hyundai offers the entry-level Executive variant with push-button start/stop, dual-zone AC with rear vents, and cruise control. Its safety net packs six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger with timer.

What Engine Options Does It Get?

Although the Alcazar Executive is available with both the petrol and diesel engines, it is offered with a manual gearbox only. Technical specifications are detailed below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

Higher variants also get the choice of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with the petrol and a 6-speed AT with the diesel.

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar Executive variants cost between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is also available in a matte finish exterior paint option, which is priced at a premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard variant. Hyundai’s 3-row SUV takes on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

