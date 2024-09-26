Winner Of KBC's 1 Crore Prize Money Awarded With A Hyundai Venue

Published On Sep 26, 2024 01:31 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Venue

The winner of Rs 7 crore prize money in the game show will be awarded with a Hyundai Alcazar this season

A brand-new Hyundai Venue has been awarded to the first ‘Crorepati’ of the 16th season of the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir, had correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question and won the prize money in the game show. Notably, Hyundai Motors India Limited is one of the title sponsors of the game show and has thus felicitated the winner with its subcompact SUV.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India, has also congratulated the winner on his achievement. However, Prakash quit the game before answering the Rs 7 crore question, which, if answered, could have won him a Hyundai Alcazar along with the show’s heftiest prize money.

Let us take a brief overview of the Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai Venue: An Overview

The Hyundai Venue was presented to Chander Prakash by the Bollywood superstar and the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan, on behalf of the Korean carmaker. While the exact details of the awarded Venue have not been disclosed, it is sensible to assume that the fully loaded SX(O) variant was awarded. Prices of this variant start from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Venue comes with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights. It gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver skid plates in the front and rear.

The subcompact SUV has a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with silver accents. The seats have the same dual-tone leatherette upholstery. Adjustable headrests have been provided to all passengers and the Venue also comes with a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of features, this Hyundai SUV has an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

The Venue’s safety net includes six airbags (as standard), a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including lane-keep assist and forward collision warning.

Hyundai Venue: Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual

*iMT = Clutchless manual; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Hyundai Venue: Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the likes of other subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. It can also be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Venue on road price