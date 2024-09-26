All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Winner Of KBC's 1 Crore Prize Money Awarded With A Hyundai Venue

Published On Sep 26, 2024 01:31 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Venue

  • 3.2K Views
  • Write a comment

The winner of Rs 7 crore prize money in the game show will be awarded with a Hyundai Alcazar this season

Hyundai Venue awarded to KBC winner

A brand-new Hyundai Venue has been awarded to the first ‘Crorepati’ of the 16th season of the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir, had correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question and won the prize money in the game show. Notably, Hyundai Motors India Limited is one of the title sponsors of the game show and has thus felicitated the winner with its subcompact SUV.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India, has also congratulated the winner on his achievement. However, Prakash quit the game before answering the Rs 7 crore question, which, if answered, could have won him a Hyundai Alcazar along with the show’s heftiest prize money. 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Let us take a brief overview of the Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai Venue: An Overview

The Hyundai Venue was presented to Chander Prakash by the Bollywood superstar and the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan, on behalf of the Korean carmaker. While the exact details of the awarded Venue have not been disclosed, it is sensible to assume that the fully loaded SX(O) variant was awarded. Prices of this variant start from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue gets LED projector headlights
Hyundai Venue gets connected LED tail lights

The Hyundai Venue comes with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights. It gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver skid plates in the front and rear.

Hyundai Venue dual-tone interior

The subcompact SUV has a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with silver accents. The seats have the same dual-tone leatherette upholstery. Adjustable headrests have been provided to all passengers and the Venue also comes with a single-pane sunroof.

Hyundai Venue gets a semi-digital instrument cluster

In terms of features, this Hyundai SUV has an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue’s safety net includes six airbags (as standard), a reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including lane-keep assist and forward collision warning.

Hyundai Venue: Powertrain Options

Hyundai Venue gets 3 engine options

The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option

1.2-litre N/A petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

83 PS

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

114 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed manual

*iMT = Clutchless manual; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Hyundai Venue: Price and Rivals

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the likes of other subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. It can also be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Venue on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Kia EV9
    Kia EV9
    Rs.80 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2024
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Winner Of KBC's 1 Crore Prize Money Awarded With A Hyundai Venue
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience