Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Explained In 7 Images

Modified On Sep 27, 2024 03:13 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

This special edition was available with the pre-facelift version and is now offered on the mid-spec S(O) and top-spec SX(O) variants of the 2024 Creta

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition was launched recently with an all-black treatment inside and out. While it is available with multiple colour options, the key design differences on the exterior include blacked-out elements to give it a stealthy look. It is based on the mid-spec S(O) and top-spec SX(O) variants, and is available with both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. If you are planning to buy this special edition Creta, then check it out in this detailed gallery.

Exterior

The front gets a blacked-out grille and a black finish for the skid plate. This black look is further enhanced by a matte black finish for the Hyundai logo located in the centre of the grille.

In profile, it gets 17-inch blacked out alloy wheels, which come with red brake callipers for a sporty look. The roof rails here have also been finished in black.

At the back, it gets a similar treatment. The skid plate and roof spoiler are finished in black, the Hyundai logo is finished in matte black, and there is a “Knight Edition” badge on the tailgate.

Interior

Inside the Knight edition, the cabin gets an all-black treatment with a black dashboard and brass accents around the dashboard and on the centre console. It also gets metal finished pedals.

The variant displayed in the images is the mid-spec S(O), which gets dual-tone black and grey fabric upholstery.

Features

The S(O) Knight edition gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control. In terms of safety, it offers 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain

The Knight edition is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS and 143 Nm), and the 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS and 250 Nm). Both engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, and for automatic options, the petrol version gets a CVT and the diesel variants get a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also See: Kia Carens Gravity Edition Explained In 11 Images

Hyundai doesn’t offer the Creta Knight edition with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s available on other variants.

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition is priced from Rs 14.51 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with other compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price