Published On Aug 29, 2024 06:02 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

While both the Hector Plus and the Alcazar facelift offer 6- and 7-seater options, the 2024 Alcazar is expected to come with more comfort and convenience features

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is set to be launched in our market on September 9. Ahead of its official debut, Hyundai has unveiled the exterior and interior of the three-row SUV, and the automaker is also accepting orders for the same for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The 2024 Alcazar will continue to compete with the MG Hector Plus, and based on the revealed images, we can expect the Alcazar to offer these 7 additional features over the MG Hector Plus, most of which are already confirmed in recent teasers

Electric Boss Mode

When Hyundai revealed the interior of the upcoming Alcazar, the automaker also confirmed that it will get electric Boss Mode, exclusive to its 6-seater variants. This feature allows the rear passenger to adjust the front passenger seat to create extra legroom, making the second-row experience more spacious and comfortable. This type of feature is not available in MG Hector Plus.

Bigger Digital Driver's Display

The upcoming Alcazar will get an integrated display setup including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, while the Hector Plus features a smaller 7-inch digital driver's display.

Second-row Ventilated Seats

For the comfort and convenience of rear passengers, Hyundai has also equipped the middle-row seats of the 6-seater Alcazar with a ventilation function, a feature not seen in MG’s three-row SUV. However, both get ventilated functions at the front seats.

Wing-shaped Headrest

Hyundai Alcazar facelift will now feature wing-shaped headrests with the captain seats for the second-row passengers. These winged-headrests provide you extra support, making your long-journey more comfortable. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus gets conventional headrests. The winged- type of headrest is already seen on rear seats of Tata SUV-duo, Harrier and Safari.

Wireless Phone Charger For Rear Cabin

While both SUVs offer a wireless phone charger in the front cabin, Hyundai's 3-row SUV will get a wireless phone charger in the rear cabin as well, a feature not available in the MG’s SUV.

Powered Driver’s Seat With Memory Function

The 2024 Alcazar will feature 8-way powered front seats, as compared to the 6-way powered driver’s seat available on the Hector Plus. That said, the co-driver seat gets 4-way adjustable function. Additionally, the Alcazar facelift will include a memory function for the driver’s seat, which is missing on the extended Hector.

Dual-zone Climate Control

Another feature the upcoming Alcazar will include over the Hector Plus is dual-zone climate control, allowing the driver and co-driver to adjust temperatures individually.

These features could give the upcoming 2024 Alcazar an advantage over its rival, MG Hector Plus. All these features included, the Alcazar facelift can be a good choice for those seeking a feature-rich SUV that’s ideal for a chauffeur-driven experience. Among these two, which one will you pick as your next SUV? Tell us in the comments.

