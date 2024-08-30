Published On Aug 30, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv

Apart from three mass market SUVs, the list also includes two luxury electric SUVs from Kia and Mercedes-Benz

When upgrading to a new car, buyers are increasingly choosing SUVs over other types. The popularity of SUVs continues to rise, thanks to their appealing looks, practical cabin space, and high ground clearance, which is ideal for Indian road conditions. If you are amongst the one, here are five upcoming SUV launches you might want to wait for this festive season.

Tata Curvv

Launch Date: September 2, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

Kicking off this festive season is the launch of the Tata Curvv. While we have already provided a brief overview of its exterior and interior, the only detail still to be revealed is its pricing, which will be announced on September 2, 2024.

The Curvv’s SUV-coupe body style sets it apart from traditional SUVs in its segment. You will be able to choose from two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options or a single 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Transmission choices for all powertrains include a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).. Note that the Curvv will be the first mass market offering in India to come with a diesel DCT combination. Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker sound system, and safety features such as a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

Tata Nexon CNG

Launch Date: To be confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh

We also expect Tata Motors to launch the Nexon CNG this festive season. It will be powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, making Nexon CNG the first SUV to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit for a turbocharged petrol engine. The Nexon CNG also features a usable boot space of 230 litres, thanks to Tata’s twin-cylinder technology. Coming on to transmission options, along with a standard manual transmission we also expect Tata to offer it with an automatic gearbox choice. Expect a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the standard Nexon variants.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch Date: September 9, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Hyundai will launch the 2024 Alcazar facelift in India on September 9. The Korean carmaker has already revealed the three-row SUV and opened its official bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Compared to the ongoing model, the 2024 Alcazar not only gets a fresh design but also gets several new features, including rear-seat ventilation (exclusive to 6-seater variants), dual-zone automatic climate control, and Level-2 ADAS. Engine options remain unchanged with a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. The facelifted Alcazar is expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV9

Launch Date: October 3, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

Kia is set to launch its second EV in India, the EV9, on October 3, 2024. It is expected to be brought to the Indian market as a fully imported model, positioning it alongside the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. The EV9 features modern lighting elements with a minimalist design. Globally, it is offered with either a 76.1 kWh or a 99.8 kWh battery pack, with the latter providing a maximum WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range of 541 km. Official details on the India-spec model are yet to be disclosed.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 SUV

Launch Date: September 5, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 3.5 crore

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will be launching its first all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV, in India. It features several chrome elements around the exterior, including the grille, window surrounds, and rear bumper. True to the Maybach name, it offers ample luxury with an extensive feature list, including a 17.7-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver and front passenger, heated and ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The international-spec EQS 680 is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors producing 658 PS and 950 Nm. It can deliver a claimed range of up to 600 km and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

Do let us know in the comments below which of the upcoming SUVs you are waiting for.

