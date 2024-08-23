Published On Aug 23, 2024 07:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The facelifted SUV will be offered in eight monotone shades and a single dual-tone paint option

Bookings for the SUV are open both online and at Hyundai dealerships for Rs 25,000.

It will be sold in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Monotone shades include Robust Emerald Matte (new), Starry Night, and Fiery Red.

To get a single Atlas White with black roof option as a dual-tone shade.

Hyundai to offer it with the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model.

Launch slated for September 9, prices expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

We recently got our first glimpse at the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar via the first set of official teaser images shared by the carmaker. Along with revealing the variant lineup and the powertrain choices, Hyundai also mentioned that the new SUV will be offered in nine colours. In this story, let’s check out all the exterior paint options that the facelifted Alcazar will be available in.

Colour Options

Robust Emerald Pearl

Titan Grey Matte

Robust Emerald Matte (new)

Starry Night

Ranger Khaki

Fiery Red

Abyss Black

Atlas White

Atlas White with black roof

The Robust Emerald Pearl shade has been borrowed from the facelifted Creta that was launched in early 2024. With the refresh, the 3-row Hyundai SUV will be offered in a total of nine exterior shades, including a single dual-tone option. That said, the exact variant-wise colourway choices are yet to be revealed.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Hyundai has already confirmed that the SUV will carry on with the same set of turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains as the outgoing model. These are a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel. While a 6-speed manual will be standard, the turbo-petrol unit will get an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), the diesel will get a 6-speed AT. We have already detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options so that you can pick the right one as per your needs.

Launch, Price And Competition

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is set to go on sale on September 9, with prices expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.

