The Alcazar will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts, but only the higher trims will get the 6-seater configuration

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is set to be launched on September 9.

Bookings for the updated SUV are open for Rs 25,000.

It will be available in four main variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

It will come with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The lower-spec Executive and Prestige variants get a 7-seater configuration only with both petrol and diesel engines.

The higher-spec Platinum variant offers both petrol and diesel engines, with options for manual and automatic transmissions.

The top-spec Signature variant is only available with petrol and diesel automatic transmissions.

Prices of the new Alcazar are expected to begin from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is set to be launched on September 9, and the automaker has already opened its bookings for Rs 25,000 both online and at its dealerships. Hyundai has also released details on the variant-wise powertrain options available for the facelifted Alcazar, which we have explained in this article. But first, let's take a look at the powertrain options that are expected to be offered with the SUV.

Expected Powertrain

The Alcazar facelift will be offered with the same engine specifications as the outgoing model. These are detailed below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain

If you are planning to buy the SUV, then here are the different powertrain and seating options available for each variant.

Variants Seating Option Turbo-petrol Diesel Manual Automatic (DCT) Manual Automatic Executive 6 Seater ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 7 Seater ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Prestige 6 Seater ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 7 Seater ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Platinum 6 Seater ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ 7 Seater ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Signature 6 Seater ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ 7 Seater ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The lower-spec Executive and Prestige variants will be available only in the 7-seater configuration, with petrol-manual and diesel-manual combos.

The higher-spec Platinum variant, on the other hand, will be available in a 6-seater configuration and will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. That said, it will be available only with their respective automatic gearbox. The Platinum variant, in the 7-seater configuration, will be the only trim to be offered with all powertrain and transmission choices.

The top-spec Signature variant will be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts with both petrol and diesel engine options, although limited to the automatic transmission.

Features and Safety

The facelifted Alcazar is likely to come equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system with an 8-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other features that should be on offer include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to offer six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. It will also feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like the new Creta, which could include adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to start at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

