Honda Has Teased A Mysterious New Crossover. But Will It Come To India?

Published On Sep 27, 2021 05:11 PM By Sonny

The new crossover could also hint at what to expect from Honda’s upcoming compact SUV for India

Honda teased an upcoming mystery crossover post the unveiling of the second-gen BR-V in Indonesia in September 2021.

It could be a new compact SUV, something Honda is lacking in its India lineup.

The carmaker is currently developing an India-focused SUV to launch by 2023 which could take inspiration from the mystery model teased.

Honda could premiere the new model at the Indonesian motor show in November or later in 2022.

Honda recently debuted the new-gen BR-V seven-seater crossover SUV in Indonesia. At the very end, it also teased a new crossover, smaller than the BR-V, which could be launched in India, though we’re not holding our breath.

The compact SUV space in India has become fairly crowded over the last few years with numerous brands entering the fray with all-new models. Meanwhile, Honda has remained out of the conversation. But now, the Japanese carmaker intends to rectify that with a new, India-focused SUV which is due to arrive by 2023, and could bear similarities with the upcoming crossover teased in Indonesia.

The draped silhouette suggests a tall stance with roof rails for added functionality. Its light signature is the only detail visible through the covers with a brand new design. In terms of features, it is expected to be equipped with connected car technology, premium cabin details, a sunroof, and even advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) like the MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700!

The India-focused Honda SUV is expected to be similarly equipped as this mystery crossover. It will likely be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the City. The marque could also introduce a turbo-petrol engine to match segment competitors like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq. However, that could come after Honda offers a hybrid powertrain in India, which it has scheduled for 2022.

The new SUV is expected to make its global debut in 2022, and would likely be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).