Published On Sep 21, 2021 07:51 PM By Sonny for Honda BR-V

The seven-seater crossover now looks more like an SUV and is equipped with many more features

Honda has revealed the new-gen BR-V seven-seater crossover SUV for the Indonesian market.

Its new design gives it more of an SUV stance with some details inspired by the fifth-gen City.

The new BR-V gets features like a lanewatch camera, advanced driver assists, and remote engine start.

It is offered with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine making 121PS/145Nm, and no diesel option.

The previous BR-V was discontinued by Honda Cars India in 2020 due to poor sales, and the new one is unlikely to be offered here.

The Honda BR-V is a seven-seater crossover SUV and its new-gen version has debuted in Indonesia. It features new styling, more features and is powered by a new petrol engine.

The BR-V’s styling is now more SUV-like than before, with the taller front end and boxier shape overall. Its front fascia seems to take inspiration from the HR-V electric SUV but doesn’t look as premium, even with the new LED headlamps.

The rear end looks elongated due to the rake of the rear windscreen with a flat bumper design. Its tail lamps are quite similar to that of the fifth-gen City sedan. The prominent cladding all around the bottom edge and the rear skid plate adds to the BR-V’s SUV appeal. On its 17-inch alloys, it has an unladen ground clearance of 220mm.

Honda has fitted the BR-V with a host of new features like remote engine start, lane watch camera, and a few advanced driver assists as well. It is equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous braking system, and road departure mitigation system. The BR-V’s list of comforts include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4.2-inch MID in the instrument cluster, and leather around the cabin.

The second-gen BR-V in Indonesia is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 121PS and 145Nm mated to a CVT automatic, which is the same displacement and performance as the engine on the fifth-gen City. As it appears, the seven-seater SUV will miss out on a diesel option.

Also read: Honda’s Upcoming Hybrid Model For India To Be The City Hybrid

Honda used to offer the first-gen BR-V in India until it was discontinued when the BS6 emissions norms came into effect from April 2020, after which it wasn’t upgraded due to poor sales. While Honda’s lineup in India lacks an SUV, and the BR-V is unlikely to be brought back to the market, the carmaker is rumoured to be working on a new India-centric SUV.