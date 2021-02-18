Published On Feb 18, 2021 07:28 PM By Sonny

It could be the first strong hybrid compact SUV offering in India

New-gen HR-V unveiled ahead of global market debut in April 2021.

It features Honda’s eHEV hybrid powertrain which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors.

It has also undergone a big design change that makes it look quite modern with sharp character lines and a longer bonnet.

Honda could offer the new HR-V in India as a rival to the higher variants of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

The Honda HR-V was expected to be the brand’s entrant in India’s compact SUV segment. With the generational update due, it was likely to arrive in a new avatar. Honda has now revealed the latest iteration of its compact SUV.

The most significant update for the new HR-V is the choice of a petrol-hybrid powertrain. As expected, it is Honda’s latest eHEV system using a two-motor hybrid system as seen on the new India-bound City hybrid and the Jazz.

On the surface, the 2021 Honda HR-V features new modern styling. It looks quite sleek in profile with its elongated rear sloping away from the roofline. The integrated grille with the longer bonnet gives it significant presence at the front as well. Around the rear, Honda seems to have stuck with more traditional styling, with a subtle rear bumper, large tailgate, and tail lamps connected by an LED strip.

The cabin features a minimalistic design which is refreshing for a Honda. It gets a floating touchscreen infotainment display in the centre with only the climate controls underneath. The semi-digital instrument cluster is the same as seen on the latest-gen City sedan. Some of the feature updates include a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a panoramic glass roof, and a new premium audio system. The SUV also features Honda’s ‘Magic Seats’ for maximum practicality in the back.

The new-gen HR-V will be officially released in different markets later in the year. It could also be offered here by 2022, especially since Honda currently does not have any SUVs in its Indian portfolio. The HR-V is likely to share its underpinnings with the fifth-gen City which has already been localised. Honda’s compact SUV would likely be a pricey offering rivalling the premium variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and upcoming models such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Jeep Compass.