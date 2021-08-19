Honda’s Upcoming Hybrid Model For India To Be The City Hybrid

Published On Aug 19, 2021 06:07 PM By Dhruv for Honda City

The hybrid City makes use of two electric motors and can work as a pure EV as well

Two electric motors paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine make up the whole system.

Electric motor makes 109PS/253Nm and the petrol engine develops 98PS/127Nm.

A second electric motor works as an electric starter motor for the engine, like mild-hybrid setups.

There is regenerative braking as well, and the City hybrid can return a fuel efficiency of 27.78kmpl.

Gets safety features like auto high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

It will be unveiled in 2022 in India.

It will be around Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the City sold in India.

At the recent launch of the facelifted Amaze, Honda announced its plans to reveal a hybrid model in India next year. This new hybrid will in all probability be the City hybrid, which was revealed globally over a year back.

Unlike other mass market hybrid offerings, which make use of a mild-hybrid setup, the City hybrid will get a proper hybrid setup with two electric motors. The petrol engine, in question, is a 1.5-litre unit. One of the electric motors is responsible for a 109PS and 253Nm output and performs most of the slow speed driving in city-like environments. The 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is good for 98PS/127Nm, is activated at higher speeds, where it is more efficient. A third electric motor serves as a starter-generator (found in mild-hybrid setups). The only transmission option is a CVT that drives the front wheels.

The City hybrid can function in three modes: pure EV, hybrid, or petrol engine only. Honda also offers regenerative braking to put some charge back into the batteries. Overall, this system is capable of returning 27.78kmpl under ideal conditions. It can do the 0-100kmph sprint in 9.4 seconds.

In terms of design, the City hybrid or the City e:HEV as it is called in foreign markets, looks similar to the 5th gen City sold in India. It does, however, get features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and auto high beam assist, which we don’t get in the City sold in India.

The City hybrid will be unveiled next year in India for a possible premium of around Rs 3 lakh over the most expensive variant of the City here. It is currently priced between Rs 11.16 lakh and Rs 15.11 lakh (both ex-showroom).

