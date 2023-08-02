Modified On Aug 02, 2023 04:13 PM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

Hint: You can take a weekend trip with five people and their luggage comfortably

Honda Elevate is the carmaker’s much-awaited entry in the compact SUV space. We’ve already driven it and all the details, except the prices, have been officially revealed. Its bookings and series production are already underway, while the official launch is set for the first week of September.

The Honda Elevate offers a generous boot capacity of 458 litres, which is one of the best among its rivals. So, we decided to check the boot space for ourselves and see how much luggage can be fitted inside. Watch this reel:

As you can see, the Elevate was able to fit up to five medium-sized trolley suitcases, a small trolley bag, and a duffle bag. This shows that it offers a generous boot capacity and can easily fit luggage for five people’s weekend trips. The SUV also gets the 60:40 split rear seats, which liberate more boot space.

Powering the Elevate is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which develops 121PS and 145Nm. Transmission duties are handled by 6-speed manual and CVT transmissions. The SUV won’t get a hybrid powertrain like its sedan sibling, but there’s an electric Elevate coming by 2026.

It features an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, and radar-based ADAS.

