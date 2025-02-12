Honda City Apex Edition Reaches Dealerships After Its Recent Launch

The Honda City Apex Edition is based on the V and VX variants and costs Rs 25,000 more than the corresponding variants

The Honda City Apex Edition was launched recently, which is based on the mid-spec V and VX trims, which is essentially an accessory pack based on these variants. The special edition City sedan has now reached dealerships and we sourced some images of it from our dealership sources. Here is everything we could spot on the displayed City Apex Edition:

What Did We Spot?

The displayed Honda City Apex Edition comes in a Platinum White Pearl colour theme. However, it can also be opted for in colours including Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Talking about the design, the showcased City Apex Edition can be spotted sporting projector headlights with LED DRLs, connected by a thick chrome bar. A blacked-out grille and fog lamps can also be spotted.

In profile, the City Apex Edition on display can be seen with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an Apex Edition badge on the front fender and a LaneWatch camera integrated into the Left outside rearview mirror (ORVM).

At the rear, it comes with wraparound LED tail lights, an Apex Edition badge on the right side of the tailgate along with a rear parking camera and sensors.

Inside, other than the 3-spoke steering wheel, a semi-digital driver’s display and an 8-inch touchscreen, purple-coloured ambient lighting can also be seen. A closer look also reveals that the displayed model gets auto AC.

A semi-leatherette upholstery on the seats with the rear ones sporting two Apex Edition embossed cushions can also be spotted.

All of these tell us that the Apex Edition on display is based on the mid-spec VX variant of the Honda City. Let us now take a look at some other features and safety tech the Honda City Apex Edition gets.

Honda City Apex Edition: Other Features And Safety Tech

The Honda City Apex Edition, in addition to the above features, comes with a single-pane sunroof, an 8-speaker sound system (including 4 tweeters), a retractable rear sunshade and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety net consists of 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, automatic headlights and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist and collision mitigation braking assist.

Honda City Apex Edition: Powertrain Options

The Honda City Apex Edition comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both manual and automatic options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

The same engine and gearbox option is available across all the variants of the Honda City.

Honda City Apex Edition: Price And Rivals

Honda has priced the City Apex Edition at a premium of Rs 25,000 over the corresponding variant. Hence, it is priced between Rs 13.30 lakh and Rs 15.62 lakh. The regular variants, on the other hand, are priced between Rs 13.05 lakh and Rs 16.55 lakh. It rivals other compact sedans like Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

