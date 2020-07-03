Honda City 2020 Interior Detailed: In Pics

Published On Jul 03, 2020 07:59 AM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Explore the revised cabin with a new dashboard and added features

The new fifth-gen Honda City has been revealed in its entirety. It is scheduled to launch by mid-July with prices expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It features an updated cabin design with more features too. Let's take a closer look at the interiors of the new City sedan:

The 2020 Honda City gets a new dashboard layout that gives it a more minimalistic look than the previous generation’s cabin. The new cabin bears a black and beige colour scheme. The central console is not as driver-oriented i.e. not as angled towards the driver, and the new symmetrical layout makes it look more premium. There is a consistent theme in design, especially with the new vertically-aligned air vents.

Honda has equipped the fifth-gen City with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with tactile controls on the driver’s side. It is positioned in between the central AC vents.

The new infotainment unit continues to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility but with new additions such as Amazon’s Alexa connected car tech and Weblink. It also gets a 180W 8-speaker sound system.

Honda’s BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine is now available with a 6-speed manual shifter (unlike the 5-speed unit earlier), same as the 1.5-litre diesel engine which has also been updated to be BS6 compliant.

Gone are the fancy touch-sensitive controls as Honda has switched to a conventional three-dial layout for the climate control panel. The knobs feature a knurled finish and make a satisfactory click sound, together with the coloured backlighting add a premium user experience for the City’s auto AC feature.

There is also a small shelf under the climate controls next to a 12V charging port, a USB charging port and a media USB port.

The front passengers get LED cabin lights flanking the controls for the electric sunroof that has been retained on the new-gen City.

It's got a new steering wheel, sculpted for easier grip and features new steering mounted controls. The left side has controls for the infotainment system and the new multi-information display in the instrument cluster. The phone and voice command controls are positioned just below that.

The right-side steering mounted controls are primarily for the cruise control feature of the Honda City .

One of the headlining feature updates for the fifth-gen City is the semi-digital instrument cluster that now features a 7.0-inch LCD display on the left with an analogue speedometer on the right. It is one of the best integrations of a semi-digital instrument cluster at this price point. The digital side relays an analogue display for the tachometer along with an array of information in the middle which the driver can cycle through.

For added coolness, the digital tachometer can be swapped out to display a G-Force meter.

The front passenger of the new City can enjoy some of the new aesthetic updates like the wood-finish inserts and the soft-touch leather pad.

Chief among the short list of new features on the fifth-gen Honda City is the LaneWatch camera. Mounted under the left outside rearview mirror, it streams a live feed to the central infotainment screen of what is on the left side of the car, i.e., the driver’s blind-spot. It makes it safer and easier to change lanes and to turn left in crowded places.

The 8.0-inch central infotainment unit is also a display for the Honda City’s multi-view rear parking camera.

The Honda City still has a premium cabin with leatherette upholstery. The seats have been restyled for the new City.

The rear seats of the City offer fixed headrests for all three occupants. It still has the foldout armrest with cupholders when the middle seat is not needed.

All doors get water bottle holders. The armrests feature stitched leather for comfortable support.

A small but clever addition to the resculpted backrests of the new City. Accentuating its popularity as a chauffeur-driven sedan, the pockets behind the front seats come with sleeves to tuck your smartphone into.

The Honda City gets floor-mounted rear AC vents.

Below the rear AC vents, Honda has offered two 12V power outlets for the rear passengers. While useful, we would have liked an USB charge port here, more than a second power outlet.

It also gets a rear sunshade to soften the light coming in from the rear windscreen and offering a bit more privacy to the rear passengers.

Wiper controls are on the left stalk while the lighting and turn-indicator controls are on the right stalk behind the steering wheel. If equipped with the lane watch camera, there's a button on the end of the right stalk to activate it without indicating left.

The new City also gets push button stop-start, positioned to the right of the driver’s instrument cluster. Further below on the same side of the steering wheel, Honda has fitted the controls for traction control, raising/lowering the headlights and a small compartment for coins and receipts.

The petrol variant of the Honda City is also offered with a 7-step CVT automatic.

The petrol-CVT variants of the Honda City feature paddle-shifters behind the steering wheel.

Honda City’s petrol-CVT option also comes with an eco-mode. The drive-select stick gets a nice leather-wrapped top that adds to the sedan’s premium feel.

Honda will continue to offer the City with upto 6 airbags as part of its safety equipment while dual-front airbags will be standard.

The rear seat gets three-point seatbelts for all three occupants.

Honda’s updated 1.5-litre petrol engine has an output of 121PS and 145Nm. Meanwhile, the diesel engine still makes 100PS and 200Nm and doesn’t get an automatic option . We have driven the new City and you can read our first impressions and review here .

The Honda City offers 506 litres of boot space which is second only to the Ciaz and the fourth-gen City (both at 510 litres). The spare tyre under it is also a 16-inch alloy.

