Honda City 2020: Exterior In Detailed Pictures

Modified On Jul 02, 2020 10:02 AM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Explore the exterior design of the new-generation Honda sedan in detail

The new fifth-gen Honda City compact sedan is about to reach showrooms in India. It’s already been unveiled and we’ve even had the chance to drive it . You can read our first drive review of the new City here and take a detailed look at its new exterior in the gallery below:

Front

The new Honda City’s extra width is noticeable from its new front end and chunky bumper. It now looks similar to the Amaze with the larger chrome bar that seems to span the width of the car. The vertical front fog lamp housings look sportier from the side than they do from the front. Overall, the City’s stance is a bit more upright and sportier than before thanks to the new beefy front end.

Headlamps

Perhaps the most striking front-end design feature of the new City is its multi-LED headlamps (9 in total per unit) with LED DRLs running above it. These new units make the Honda sedan feel a lot more premium than its rivals at first glance.

Rear

The 2020 Honda City’s rear end is a lot different from the outgoing fourth-gen model. Here too, you can spot the added width and lower stance of the new model. It has a sculpted bootlid and a chunky bumper with air-vent styled reflector housings for added sportiness.

Taillamps

A huge step forward in terms of styling, the new split-section wraparound taillamps feature prominent Z-shaped elements when viewed from the side. Around the back, the same elements continue to create a sort of C-shape that borders the rest of the bits like the brake lights and turn indicators.

The new City’s rear end finds a pleasant balance between sportiness and executive-class premiumness.

Wheels

Honda will continue to offer the City with 16-inch alloys, albeit in a new dual-tone alloy design. While 17-inch wheels would have looked better with the new City’s larger proportions, these wheels are perhaps better suited for optimum ride quality in Indian road conditions. The City continues to offer 185/55 cross-section tyres as before.

Side

From its profile, the fifth-gen City looks more premium than its predecessor with its balanced proportions and added sportiness. The extra length from the new design is easily noticeable while the distance between the wheels remains the same. Despite the upright front-end, the new City has shaved a few centimetres off the top to gain this sleek stance as a family sedan.

Lane Watch camera

Among the various feature updates on the new City, the Honda lane watch camera is one of the cooler ones. Housed neatly under the left outside rear view mirror, it can stream a live feed of what’s in the driver’s blind spot, making it easier and safer to change lanes and make left turns in city traffic.

Boot space

A good family sedan must have enough luggage space to accommodate everyone’s stuff on a weekend getaway. The new City may have lost a bit of capacity with the new styling but it is still the segment leader with 506 litres of boot space on offer.

