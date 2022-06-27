Published On Jun 27, 2022 11:18 AM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

The first-in-segment strong hybrid compact SUV will be revealed on July 1

Interior teaser shows a black and brown theme with leather inserts on the dashboard.

Free-standing 9-inch touchscreen with connected car tech and auto climate control seen in the teaser.

Other features will include full LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

To get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and self-charging strong hybrid powertrains.

Mild-hybrid variants to get an optional and segment-first all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

As the unveiling of Toyota’s new compact SUV is nearing, the carmaker has started releasing a flurry of teasers of the car. A glimpse of the Hyryder’s interior and some features have now been shown in the latest teaser.

The teaser shows that the Toyota Hyryder will get a dual-tone (black and brown) interior theme with leather inserts and silver accents on the dashboard. The compact SUV will borrow Suzuki’s latest free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the automatic climate control switches. It shall also get connected car technology with remote operation, as the AC is seen to be controlled through the phone in the teaser.

The earlier teaser gave us a glimpse of the compact SUV’s exterior styling. The Hyryrder’s front profile will be inspired by the facelifted Glanza, with the chrome grille flanking the Toyota logo and sleek LED DRLs, while the bumpers will house the LED headlamps. The rear will sport large wrap-around LED taillights with twin C-shaped LED guide lights. The teaser also showed the ‘hybrid’ badging on the side profile.

Toyota’s newest compact SUV should be offered with features such as an electric panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a digital driver display, up to six airbags, and multiple active and passive safety features.

The Toyota Hyryder will be equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but in mild-hybrid and self-charging strong hybrid versions. The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid combination, which is seen on the XL6 and Ertiga, will be rated at 103PS, and paired to 6-speed manual and automatic units. The self charging unit will deliver 116PS, teamed up with an e-CVT (single-speed transmission). The Toyota SUV will offer an optional AWD with the mild-hybrid engine, as a segment-first offering. All these specifications will also be seen on Maruti’s version of this compact SUV.

The Hyryrder is expected to be priced from around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.