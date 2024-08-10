Published On Aug 10, 2024 10:38 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx gets minor design tweaks and new LED DRLs over the Thar 3-door at the front

Exterior design elements include a new 6-slat grille and LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs.

Previously released teaser showed a dual-tone theme for its cabin.

To come with features like a panoramic sunroof, dual displays (both possibly 10.25-inch units), and Harman Kardon sound system.

Likely to use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options as offered with the 3-door Thar.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set to go on sale this Independence Day, i.e., August 15, 2024. Mahindra has been releasing multiple teasers for its 5-door SUV giving us a glimpse of how it will look and what it will get inside and out. Recently, the automaker dropped yet another teaser in the form of an image of the Thar Roxx, giving us a clear look at its fascia.

Gets New Grille & Headlights

One of the first things you'll notice on the Thar Roxx is its new 6-slat grille, which is split into two sections. In contrast, the Thar 3-door comes with a 7-slat grille. The Thar Roxx also features new headlights that, unlike those on the Thar 3-door, seem to be LED projectors with integrated C-shaped LED DRLs. However, the placement of the indicator and fog lamps remains unchanged from the 3-door Thar.

Interior & Expected Features

Previous teasers of the Thar Roxx have revealed that it will feature a dual-tone black and white theme. The seats will be upholstered in white leatherette, while the dashboard will also get accents of the contrasting copper stitching.

Mahindra will offer the Thar with features like a big touchscreen and digital driver’s display (both possibly 10.25-inch units), automatic AC, Harman Kardon sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. It is also expected to get ventilated front seats.

Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera. It may also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking as seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV 3XO.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Thar 5-door will probably use the same petrol and diesel engine options as the standard Thar, potentially in a higher state of tune. The engine options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with choices of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is also expected to offer both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while also being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

