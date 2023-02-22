Here’s Why Mahindra Thar Toppled In This Viral Accident With Tata Nano

Modified On Feb 22, 2023 07:12 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar

Luckily no one involved in the accident was reportedly injured, but the Thar’s owner might have suffered a bruised ego

Road accidents have been a growing point of concern for the Indian public and carmakers, especially in the past decade. When shared on the Internet these days, consumers form their own opinions about a car's safety and build quality. The government and automakers are working together to improve vehicle safety and reduce the number of fatalities caused by road accidents. However, sometimes, it’s more about basic physics than build quality and safety tech.

Recently, a crash involving a Mahindra Thar and a Tata Nano which resulted in the off-road SUV being flipped upside-down, went viral online. The incident took place near Padmanabhpur Mini Stadium at Durg district in Chhattisgarh and according to eyewitnesses, the Thar was crossing an intersection when a Nano hit it from the side which led to it being flipped over. Luckily, there were no injuries reported, and the outcome sparked an interesting debate on the Internet: How did that happen?

It may appear strange and somewhat hard to believe when a large SUV flips over after colliding with a small hatchback, but there are several plausible causes for this occurrence. Let us speculate the possible reasons for this outcome.

Thar’s High Centre Of Gravity

One of the primary causes for the Thar resting on its roof after the accident is likely its high ground clearance of 226mm, due to which it has a high centre of gravity (CG). A vehicle with a high centre of gravity is prone to rollover, as it affects the vehicle’s stability by causing vertical and horizontal movements, especially while taking on tight corners with great momentum.

Also Read: Here Are The 4 Ideal Indian Cars According to ChatGPT

Meanwhile, cars having low ground clearance will be relatively stable, as their centre of gravity will not shift easily, thereby aiding them with superior ride and handling.

Thar’s Boxy Design

The Mahindra Thar's design is quite boxy, giving it a robust and rugged appearance. Nevertheless, the boxy shape has an impact on the vehicle's handling and dynamics, resulting in reduced stability when compared to more aerodynamic and shapely car designs.

Also Read: These 10 Cars Priced From Under Rs 10 Lakh Get ESC As Standard

Tata Nano’s Ramp Like Design

When it comes to the design of the Tata Nano, its snout-sized front end is nearly in line with the rake of its A-pillar, resembling a ramp. This design element is also one of the possible factors that led to the Thar being flipped over.

These are the possible reasons why the Mahindra Thar rolled over when a Tata Nano crashed into it. While accidents are never a laughing matter, this incident would serve as a reminder about the Thar’s potential weaknesses and encourage those piloting it to drive safely.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar diesel