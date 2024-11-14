Here’s What You Get With The 2024 Maruti Dzire’s Copperico Accessory Package

The Copperico accessory package, as the name suggests, includes copper styling elements on the exterior, along with several interior accessories

The new-generation Maruti Dzire not only comes with a fresh design and new features, but it also comes with two accessory packages: Chromico and Copperico. These packages include a range of exterior and interior styling enhancements that elevate the overall look of the 2024 Dzire. Let’s see what you get with the Copperico accessory pack of the new Dzire, which comes at a premium of Rs 27,500, available with VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus variants of the subcompact sedan.

Front

As the name suggests, the Copperico accessory pack adds copper styling elements to the exterior. Here, it gets copper accents on the edges of the front bumper, and a chrome strip has been added above the Suzuki logo, connecting both headlights.

Side

On the sides, you get body-side moulding with a copper finish, along with rain visors for all four windows. This accessory pack also adds a puddle lamp which displays the Suzuki logo.

Rear

The 2024 Dzire with the Copperico accessory package also features a rear underbody spoiler with copper highlights, along with an extended black-finished roof spoiler.

Interior

Inside, the interior styling kit offered with the Copperico pack includes a premium mat, Dzire sill plate, rear seat cushions and headrest cushions. The door pads also get a styling kit.

You also get leatherette seat covers with a waveflow pattern which makes the cabin look more premium. The kit also includes sunblinds for all four windows.

Features On Offer

The new-generation Dzire comes equipped with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It’s also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera (segment-first), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Details

It is powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Price Range and Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. It will also take on the new-generation Honda Amaze. Maruti is also offering the Dzire on a subscription basis, with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. This includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

