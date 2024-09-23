Here’s How The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s RWD Diesel Automatic Performs In Real Life

Published On Sep 23, 2024 05:58 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 2.2-litre diesel engine produces up to 175 PS and 370 Nm

The Mahindra Thar Roxx created a lot of buzz after it was launched in August 2024. A lot of this can be attributed to the addition of new doors, modern looks, premium features and two powerful engine options. We recently had the Thar Roxx diesel automatic with the rear-wheel-drive setup at our disposal. So, we decided to put it through its paces to see if the engine packs a punch in real-world conditions as the specification sheet boasts. Here’s what we found out:

Powertrain Details

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic (torque converter) Drivetrain* RWD/4WD

* RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

The diesel engine with a manual transmission produces 152 PS and 330 Nm, while with the automatic, it produces 175 PS and 370 Nm.

There’s also a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer (up to 177 PS and 380 Nm), mated with the same transmission options as the diesel engine.

Acceleration Test

Tests Outcome 0-100 kmph 11.20 seconds Quarter Mile 17.71 seconds at 124.32 kmph Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 6.59 seconds

The Mahindra Thar Roxx achieves a 0-100 kmph in a little over 11 seconds. This is impressive considering the Thar Roxx weighs a lot especially due to all the off-road tech and the ladder frame chassis. Completing the quarter mile took some more time, but it did the 20-80 kmph kickdown in around 7 seconds.

Braking Test

Tests Outcome 0-100 kmph 42.12 metres 80-0 kmph 25.39 metres

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets all-wheel disc brakes (except the base-spec MX1 variant, which gets drum brakes at the rear). It takes less than 45 metres to come to a standstill from 100 kmph, while it takes a little more than 25 metres from 80 kmph to stop.

Disclaimer: The real-world performance may vary depending on the driver, road conditions, vehicle’s health, and weather conditions.

Price and Rivals

Prices of only the RWD variants of the Thar Roxx have been revealed, which range between Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh. Prices of the diesel variants range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha and the Maruti Jimny. It can also be considered an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate as well as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV-coupes.

