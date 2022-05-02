Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For Tata Punch
Published On May 02, 2022
On an average, the micro SUV’s waiting period is around a month
The highest waiting period is observed in Patna, which goes up to seven months.
Buyers in Surat and Hyderabad will have to wait for up to two months.
Other cities in this list have a month’s waiting period.
The Punch is one of the most popular Tata models currently on sale. It’s a micro SUV and rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift, and Mahindra KUV100. The Punch retails from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
If you’re planning to go for the Tata Punch, here’s how long you would have to wait for it in 20 major cities of India:
City
|
Waiting Period
|
New Delhi
|
1 month
|
Bengaluru
|
1 month
|
Mumbai
|
1 month
|
Hyderabad
|
1-2 months
|
Pune
|
1 month
|
Chennai
|
1 month
|
Jaipur
|
1 month
|
Ahmedabad
|
1 month
|
Gurugram
|
1 month
|
Lucknow
|
1 month
|
Kolkata
|
1 month
|
Thane
|
1 month
|
Surat
|
2 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
1 month
|
Chandigarh
|
1 month
|
Coimbatore
|
1 month
|
Patna
|
7 months
|
Faridabad
|
1 month
|
Indore
|
1 month
|
Noida
|
1 month
The Punch is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.
The Tata Punch is offered with a 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It is expected to receive an electric powertrain in the near future.
Moreover, the micro SUV is also likely to receive CNG variants, as it shares its engine with the Tiago and Tigor, which are now available with the alternative fuel option.
