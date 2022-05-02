Published On May 02, 2022 08:00 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

On an average, the micro SUV’s waiting period is around a month

The highest waiting period is observed in Patna, which goes up to seven months.

Buyers in Surat and Hyderabad will have to wait for up to two months.

Other cities in this list have a month’s waiting period.

The Punch is one of the most popular Tata models currently on sale. It’s a micro SUV and rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift, and Mahindra KUV100. The Punch retails from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

If you’re planning to go for the Tata Punch, here’s how long you would have to wait for it in 20 major cities of India:

City Waiting Period New Delhi 1 month Bengaluru 1 month Mumbai 1 month Hyderabad 1-2 months Pune 1 month Chennai 1 month Jaipur 1 month Ahmedabad 1 month Gurugram 1 month Lucknow 1 month Kolkata 1 month Thane 1 month Surat 2 months Ghaziabad 1 month Chandigarh 1 month Coimbatore 1 month Patna 7 months Faridabad 1 month Indore 1 month Noida 1 month

The Punch is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Tata Punch is offered with a 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It is expected to receive an electric powertrain in the near future.

Moreover, the micro SUV is also likely to receive CNG variants, as it shares its engine with the Tiago and Tigor, which are now available with the alternative fuel option.

