Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For Tata Punch

Published On May 02, 2022

On an average, the micro SUV’s waiting period is around a month

tata punch

The Punch is one of the most popular Tata models currently on sale. It’s a micro SUV and rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift, and Mahindra KUV100. The Punch retails from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

If you’re planning to go for the Tata Punch, here’s how long you would have to wait for it in 20 major cities of India: 

City

Waiting Period

New Delhi

1 month

Bengaluru

1 month

Mumbai

1 month

Hyderabad

1-2 months

Pune

1 month

Chennai

1 month

Jaipur

1 month

Ahmedabad

1 month

Gurugram

1 month

Lucknow

1 month

Kolkata

1 month

Thane

1 month

Surat

2 months

Ghaziabad

1 month

Chandigarh

1 month

Coimbatore

1 month

Patna

7 months

Faridabad

1 month

Indore

1 month

Noida

1 month

The Punch is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Tata Punch is offered with a 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It is expected to receive an electric powertrain in the near future. 

Moreover, the micro SUV is also likely to receive CNG variants, as it shares its engine with the Tiago and Tigor, which are now available with the alternative fuel option. 

T
Published by
Tarun
