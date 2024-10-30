Here’s How Different The 2024 Maruti Dzire Looks Compared To Its Outgoing Version

Modified On Oct 30, 2024 06:51 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-gen Dzire has a sleeker design compared to its older version, which has a curvier shape

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is set to be launched on November 11, and ahead of its price announcement, it was spied undisguised revealing the complete exterior design. Unlike its outgoing version, which shared design ques with the Swift, the new-generation Dzire completely distinguishes itself from the hatchback. Let’s have a look at how different the new Dzire looks compared to its predecessor.

Front

Both versions of the Maruti Dzire have completely different front fascias. The old Dzire features petal-shaped headlights and a V-shaped grille, while the new Dzire boasts sleeker headlights and a larger U-shaped grille with a chrome strip. Although the positioning of the fog lights remains the same in both cars, the housing has been revised for the 2024 Dzire.

Side

We also got a glimpse of the profile of the new-gen Dzire, which hasn’t changed much compared to its predecessor. However, the 2024 Dzire does feature a fresh set of alloy wheels, which are expected to be the same size as before.

Rear

While the outgoing Maruti Dzire features chunky LED tail lights, the new-gen Dzire has redesigned taillights with Y-shaped LED elements, and a much smaller casing. Another notable difference is that the new-gen Dzire will come with a shark-fin antenna.

Expected Features

The 2024 Dzire is expected to come with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear AC vents, and cruise control. The 2024 Dzire is also expected to come with a single-pane sunroof, which will also make it the first-in-segment subcompact sedan with this feature. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability program, rear parking sensors, and 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

Model Old Maruti Dzire 2024 Maruti Dzire Engine 1.2-litre 4 cyl naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre 4 cyl naturally aspirated petrol-CNG 1.2-litre 3 cyl naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS 77 PS 82 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

The 2024 Dzire can come with the new Z-series 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which debuted with the new Swift, since both cars share the same platform. It could also get the option of a CNG powertrain, although at a later stage.

Expected Price & Rivals

The existing Dzire is priced from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.

