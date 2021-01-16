Here’s All You Need To Know About The Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Before It Enters India

Published On Jan 16, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Tesla Model Y

It has been a long time coming but Tesla is finally confirmed to be entering India this year. Let’s take a look at one of its most exciting models, the gullwing-doored Model Y that can seat seven

Tesla recently registered its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, announcing its entry in the country. It has finalized its headquarters and has also appointed three directors. Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Tesla will commence its operations in early 2021. Initially, Tesla will commence with sales and will later consider local manufacturing if there’s a good response from the market.

Its first offering for India is expected to be the Model 3 sedan. It is currently the best-selling Tesla and also its most affordable offering around the globe. Tesla is also expected to introduce its other models like its current entry-level SUV, the Model Y, later. It is an electric 7-seater SUV, which, if priced decently, could make sense for the Indian market. Nearly 4.5 lakh units of the Model 3 and Model Y have been sold worldwide till now, making them the best-selling Tesla cars. So, here’s what you need to know about the Tesla Model Y:

Variants

The Model Y comes in three variants: Standard, Long Range AWD and Performance.

The rear-wheel-drive standard variant, which is the most affordable, has been recently introduced.

All the three variants are different in terms of features, performance and specifications.

The Standard and Long-range variants can seat up to seven people while the performance variant can seat five.

Electric Motor Specifications

Tesla Model Y uses the same electric motor for the Long Range and Performance variants. The only difference is that with the Long Range variant, you get a higher driving range but a lower top speed.

Both of them get AWD drivetrain with dual motors sending power to the wheels.

The Long Range variant can achieve a top speed of up to 135mph (217kmph). It can complete the 0-60mph (0-96kmph) sprint in 4.8 seconds.

The Performance variant can go up to 155mph (250kmph) and can do the 0-60 mph (0-96kmph) sprint in 3.5 seconds.

The recently introduced Standard variant gets RWD drivetrain with a single motor.

It can also reach only up to 135mph (217kmph) and takes 5.3 seconds to complete the 0-60mph sprint.

Range

As evident from the name, the Long Range variant offers the highest range, followed by Performance and the Standard variants in the US.

The Long Range variant offers a range of up to 527 kilometres.

The performance variant offers a maximum driving range of 487 kilometres.

The standard variant offers the lowest range of 392 kilometres on a full charge.

Interiors And Features

The cabin of the Model Y continues without any switches and controls but just the 15-inch large touchscreen infotainment display.

It gets a three-seater bench for the second row and a two-seater for the third row.

You can completely fold the second row and third-row seats to increase boot space.

Further, it boasts of many premium features like 12-way adjustable and heated front and rear seats, electric fold-flat releases in the trunk, panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and much more.

The biggest highlight is the semi-autonomous Autopilot technology which comes with features such as blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, front and rear sensors, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and emergency brake assist.

Additionally, it gets eight airbags as standard.

Price

The price range of the Tesla Model Y starts from $40,490 to $58,490 (Rs 29.58 lakh to Rs 42.74 lakh) in the US.

The Performance variant is the costliest, at $58,490.

The Long Range variant is priced at $48,490 (Rs 35.42 lakh).