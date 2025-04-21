New Tesla Model Y Spotted In India, Check Out Its Exterior Design In These Spyshots

Even though the Tesla Model Y was spotted on previous occasions, this is the first time the facelifted model was snapped testing on our roads

The possibility of Tesla coming to India is all but confirmed. The carmaker has been posting job openings, and very recently, its test mules have been spotted on our roads. Recently the new Tesla Model Y was snapped testing in heavy camouflage in India. The Model Y was spotted on previous occasions, but this is the first time the facelifted model was clicked when it was testing.

It is expected to be one of the first Tesla offerings that will be sold on our shores. Here is a quick look at what can be discerned with the spyshots

What Can Be Seen?

While the Model Y you see here is heavily camouflaged, some design aspects are still visible. It gets sleek LED DRLs, which are connected together with the help of a light bar. The tiny LED headlights are positioned right below the DRLs and the housing also has air inserts on the sides. Being an EV, the Model Y lacks a grille but comes with an air dam lower down in the bumper to aid cooling of important components.

The side profile is heavily camouflaged as well, but one can notice sharp ORVMs and a plastic trim on the front fender. The Model Y comes with flush-type door handles, giving the side profile a clean look. One can also notice the alloy wheels, but they lack the aero covers on them as seen on the final production model.

You can also see the connected lighting elements that are visible on the rear of the Model Y There is also the protruding skid plate above the number plate indent, giving the Model Y a chunky look. The bezels around the rear window of the Model Y are quite thin, giving the EV a unique appearance.

Tesla Model Y: Expected Features And Safety

None of the spyshots have revealed the details of the interior yet, but we expect it to be offered in a similar setup as the globally available model, which is a minimalistic cabin with either a single or dual-tone cabin theme. In terms of features, it comes with a 15.4-inch touchscreen on the dashboard along with an 8-inch rear screen mounted on the back of the driver's armrest. Other features include ambient lighting, a full-width panoramic glass roof, two wireless phone chargers and a third one at the rear as well as powered front seats with heating and ventilation.

Safety features for the Model Y include a suite of ADAS features, which allows the EV to drive autonomously and perform actions such as braking, acceleration and steering. It also gets the usual safety kit expected from a car of this class such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors as well as a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Depending on the region, the Model Y comes with a single battery pack (America) or two battery pack choices (EU). Tesla has not revealed the battery capacity along with the torque and power figures. You can check out the specifications here:

Variant Standard Long Range Number of Motors/Drivetrain 1 (rear wheel drive) 1 (rear wheel drive)/2 (all wheel drive) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds/4.8 seconds Claimed Range (WLTP) 500 622 km/568 km

Rivals

When launched, the Tesla Model Y will rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, BYD Sealion 7 and Kia EV6.

