Published On Dec 15, 2021 02:42 PM By Dhruv for Tesla Model 3

Tesla has been actively testing its cars in India for quite some time now. Now all we need is just a concrete launch date

Tesla has homologated three more models for India. This information was made available through the government's Vahan Sewa portal. The American EV maker had previously homologated four models, although the portal doesn’t inform exactly which models these were.

The Model 3 is the most likely to have been homologated first, followed by the Model Y. The Model 3 is available in a total of three variants in the US, whereas the Model Y is available in two variants only. That means homologating all Model 3 and Model Y models would result in a total of five models, but as we know, Tesla has homologated a total of seven. That means either the Model X or Model S have been homologated as well, or we might get one variant of each.

However, the question still remains, when is Tesla coming to India? Tesla was initially expected to enter the market by December. They have already registered the company in India with an office in Bengaluru and are actively testing cars in India. Spy shots of Teslas have become a common sight now on Indian roads, especially around Pune and Mumbai.

Tesla has also been locked in a conversation with the government about reducing import tax on EVs, whereas the government is asking them to first manufacture in India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had even said that the price of Tesla cars would start at Rs 35 lakh in India but the carmaker has not made any such promise. Tesla will need a network (showrooms, chargers and service) in India, which is yet to be seen anywhere.

As far as EVs are concerned, India’s really warming up to them. At the start of 2021, there were a handful of EVs in India but that number has shot into double digits quite quickly. What’s more, carmakers are ramping up the EV rollout. Be it local carmakers like Tata or Mahindra, or international carmakers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes, they are all selling EVs in India. It would be preferable for Tesla to come in sooner than later, before one of the premium EV makers corner a good portion of market share for themselves.