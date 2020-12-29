Published On Dec 29, 2020 12:59 PM By Sonny

Expect the entry-level model with over 420km per charge, price to start from around Rs 60 lakh

In just about a decade Tesla has risen to become the biggest name in the EV business today. With eco-friendly family cars that can outpace sportscars and even some supercars, Teslas appeal to both enthusiasts and the environmentally conscious. The Indian market has been waiting a long time for the brand to offer its models here as well. Well, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Minister of MSMEs Nitin Gadkari recently announced that Tesla will start operations in India in early 2021.

An earlier tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October had hinted at this development as well. The US-based carmaker focuses almost exclusively on electrified mobility solutions with a range of premium and luxury models that offer a blend of range and performance. Of the four models currently in production, Tesla is likely to enter the market with its first “mass market” offering, the Model 3.

Model 3 Range and Specs

Since its production-spec debut in 2017, the Tesla Model 3 sedan has been the most successful product for the company. It is offered in three variants: Standard Range Plus, Long Range and Performance. The entry version uses a single motor to drive the rear wheels and offers a claimed range of over 420km with a 0-96kmph time of 5.6 seconds. The Long Range model features a bigger battery pack and also has two motors, one at each axle for AWD. It promises to deliver a range of over 560km while the 0-96kmph time drops down to 4.2 second. The top-spec Performance model has the same battery and motor as the Long Range version but is calibrated for even faster acceleration (nought to 96kmph in 3.1 seconds) which brings the claimed range down to just over 500km. Only the Standard and Long Range variants are expected to be offered in India initially.

Model 3 Features

Tesla continues to improve on the model each year while also offering over-the-air updates for the car’s software to existing owners. A key aspect of the interior of a Tesla is the large central display on the dashboard which acts as the entire control panel for the car. The Model 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen unit (like a laptop screen) with split-screen viewing to access various controls, connected services, and driver’s information. There isn’t a conventional instrument cluster on its dashboard.

As a premium offering, even the base-spec Tesla Model 3 comes with comforts like a panoramic glass roof, power-adjustable and heated front seats and premium upholstery. Most of the fun features of a Tesla are packed into its onboard software such as the autonomous driving tech but that is unlikely to be offered in its full capacity in India anytime soon.

Model 3 Expected Prices

The US pricing currently, before government incentives and savings, stands between Rs 27.87 lakh (US$ 37,990) and Rs 40.34 lakh (US$ 54,990). It will be launched in India as a CBU import and prices are expected to start from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) but as an EV, it is sure to attract certain government-backed benefits as well. Tesla is likely to look into setting up local assembly and/or manufacturing in India later on, along with other products and models like the Model 3’s SUV equivalent, the Model Y.