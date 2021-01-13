Published On Jan 13, 2021 02:52 PM By Tarun for Tesla Model 3

Tesla is expected to commence its operations in India this year itself

Tesla Inc has registered its Indian subsidiary with the government, confirming its entry.

It has been registered under the name ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd.’

The first launch expected from the company is its entry-level offering, the Model 3 sedan.

The biggest EV company in the world, Tesla Motor has finally set its foot in the Indian market. The company has registered its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with the name ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd.’

Tesla has already appointed three directors: Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Fonstein. The company has set up its headquarters in the technology hub of the country with an authorised share capital of Rs 15 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Recently, Elon Musk had hinted on Twitter about Tesla’s India operations. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also confirmed that Tesla will commence India operations in early 2021. Tesla will initially commence with sales and if there’s a good response, they will also consider local manufacturing.

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be the company’s first launch in India, arriving towards the second half of this year. It will be sold in India through the CBU route, thus demanding a higher price tag, probably around 60 lakh. That said, it may attract some government-backed benefits and initiatives considering it is an EV.

The Model 3 is the currently most affordable and best-selling product from Tesla worldwide. It comes in three variants: Standard Range Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Standard variant offers a range of 420 kilometres while the Long Range variant offers 560. Only these two variants are expected to head over to India initially.

One of the biggest highlights of a Tesla is its autopilot autonomous driving assist which is a cut above the competition. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to come in the India-spec models.

Tesla is said to be in talks with other states of our country as well to further expand its operations. The launch of Model 3 will reportedly happen around June this year.