Here Are The Top 10 Offers On Cars This May That You Shouldn’t Miss

Published On May 19, 2020 01:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

The list includes five models from Mahindra’s portfolio

With the COVID-19 lockdown easing up gradually, major carmakers have resumed operations at their plants and opened some dealerships. Our recent stories must have given you a fair idea of the various benefits being offered by these brands. So,to help you find the best deals, here’s a compilation of the top 10 offers for the month of May:

Mahindra Alturas G4 (Rs 28.69 lakh to Rs 31.69 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.4 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.05 lakh

It was recently upgraded to meet the BS6 norms.

The facelifted Alturas G4 is expected to come to India in 2021.

Hyundai Elantra (Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh)

Hyundai is offering benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on the Elantra.

It has also revealed the new-gen Elantra, which is expected to arrive here in 2021, globally.

Honda City (Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh)

The offers on the City vary depending upon the variant chosen.

Honda is offering maximum benefits on higher variants like the VX CVT, ZX MT, and ZX CVT. They get a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of the same amount.

It will launch the fifth-gen City once the lockdown is lifted.

The current-gen City is now a petrol-only offering.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT (Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 7.11 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 28,750 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,805

Mahindra recently upgraded the KUV100 NXT to BS6. It is now a petrol-only model.

Mahindra XUV300 (Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,500

The diesel versions of the XUV300 were recently upgraded to BS6, while the petrol variants were upgraded in December 2019.

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV300 Sportz , a more powerful petrol version of the sub-4m SUV, soon after the lockdown lifts.

Mahindra Scorpio (Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 29,999 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 64,999

The Scorpio was recently upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms.

Mahindra is expected to launch the next-gen Scorpio by mid-2021.

Renault Duster (Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while there is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Select corporate employees looking to buy the Duster can grab a discount of Rs 10,000. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special offer of Rs 10,000. Only one of the two benefits can be availed by one buyer.

The carmaker is also offering a special interest rate of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

Renault is expected to launch the Duster Turbo with the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Kicks soon.

Maruti Dzire (pre-facelift)

The pre-facelift Dzire gets total savings up to Rs 53,000, made up of a consumer offer and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Mahindra XUV500 (Rs 13.19 lakh to Rs 17.69 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 9,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

Mahindra also upgraded the XUV500 to meet BS6 norms recently.

The second-gen XUV500 is likely to be launched in early-2021.

Maruti Swift (Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh) and Dzire (Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on both the MT and AMT variants of the Swift .

For those looking to buy the Swift Special Edition, Maruti is offering the exact same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay Rs 8,500 for this variant.

The India-bound facelifted Swift has been unveiled in Japan and is likely to make its way to India by the end of 2020.

All the above offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the facelifted sedan.

The Dzire Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Buyers will need to pay Rs 3,500 for this variant.

Final Takeaway

The Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the maximum benefit of up to Rs 3.05 lakh. A majority of the models listed above are set to receive a facelift or generation upgrade. While their launch has been pushed ahead because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some cars that were launched during the lockdown. You can check them out here .

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Mahindra Alturas G4 Automatic