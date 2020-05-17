Here Are The Cars Launched During The Lockdown: Hyundai Verna, Mahindra XUV500 BS6, MG Hector BS6 & More

Published On May 17, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Verna

As health and economic news take precedence, you might have missed out on these new car launches. Here’s a memory refresher

Carmakers have had to shut down not just their dealerships but also their manufacturing facilities as the lockdown came in effect. But even during these times, they continued to launch new products without much pomp and show. Most of these are BS6 upgrades of existing models while a few are all-new offerings. Let’s look at what’s what.

Hyundai: Verna Facelift, Grand i10 Nios CNG

Hyundai launched the facelifted Verna just days after the lockdown began. It comes with cosmetic enhancements and a choice of three engine options and multiple automatic transmissions. The facelifted Verna’s prices range between Rs 9.31 lakh and Rs 15.10 lakh.

Additionally, you can also buy the CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios which is priced at Rs 6.63 lakh. You’ll have to spend an additional Rs 73,000 over the corresponding petrol variant.

Datsun GO, GO+

The GO siblings have also been updated to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. This has resulted in a higher entry level price point but the top variants are, interestingly, cheaper than before.

Mahindra’s BS6 Cars: KUV100 NXT, Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500 & Alturas G4

Mahindra has silently updated its entire range of passenger vehicles to meet the BS6 norms. Here’s the price list.

Model Price Range Price Hike KUV100 NXT Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.15 lakh Upto Rs 22,000 Bolero Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh Upto Rs 37,000 XUV300 Diesel Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh Nil Scorpio Rs 12.20 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Upto Rs 60,000 XUV500 Rs 13.20 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh Upto Rs 32,000 Alturas G4 Rs 28.69 lakh to Rs 31.69 lakh Upto Rs 1 lakh

MG Hector Diesel BS6

While the BS6 MG Hector petrol was launched earlier this year, the diesel option was upgraded only in April. Prices of the Hector diesel have increased by up to Rs 44,000 and now range between Rs 13.88 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh.

Maruti CelerioX BS6

While the Celerio had a BS6 update in January 2020, the CelerioX received one in April. Its prices range between Rs 4.90 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh. The cost has increased by upto Rs 15,000 across the variants.

BMW 8 Series

BMW has launched its flagship sedan, the 8 series, at a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore. It’s available in two variants: a Gran Coupe (four-door) and M8 Coupe (two-door). The two variants come with their own unique engine options. Here are all the details.

Tata Nexon

Tata recently launched the Nexon XZ+S variant which has a starting price of Rs 10.10 lakh. It’s based on the XZ(O) variant but gets a sunroof added in the mix. Here’s the detailed pricing of this new variant.

VW Polo, Vento

Volkswagen’s Polo and the Vento also saw an upgrade to meet the stricter BS6 norms. The hatchback has lost out on a diesel engine and the 1.2-litre TSI petrol engine. It has even lost the 7-speed DCT that made it a compelling purchase in its segment. It’s only sold with a 1.0-litre MPI and a spanking new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Prices start at Rs 5.83 lakh and end at Rs 9.60 lakh.

The Vento has also let go of its diesel engine and makes do with just a 1.0-litre TSI. Its prices range between 8.86 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh.

Toyota Camry BS6

The executive luxury sedan from Toyota has received a BS6 upgrade to its 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain. With the price needle stuck at Rs 37.88 lakh, it's Rs 93,000 more expensive than the BS4 model.

We expect more manufacturers to reveal prices of BS6 variants of their existing models as the lockdown rules are eased. As of now, only a few dealerships are operational that too in green and orange zones.

