English | हिंदी

Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Hyundai Cars This May

Published On May 09, 2024 10:10 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter

  • 5.5K Views
  • Write a comment

The Grand i10 Nios carries the highest total benefits but you can also get discounts on the Exter

Discounts on Hyundai cars in May 2024

  • Maximum discounts of up to Rs 48,000 are applicable to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

  • Hyundai is offering savings of up to Rs 35,000 on the Venue subcompact SUV.

  • Savings on the i20 vary between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 depending on the region.

  • Even the Hyundai Exter is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of May 2024.

If you are looking for a Hyundai car this May, there are four models – the i20, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and Venue – on which you can avail some discounts too. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Special Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the highest benefits here. It is the only model on the list which is eligible for the corporate discount.

  • Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 10,000

  • The Hyundai Exter comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, but it misses out on exchange and corporate bonus.

  • The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • The Hyundai i20 comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on all the variants. This offer is only valid for buyers of states located in the central, north, and west zones.

  • Hyundai is offering total benefits of up to Rs 35,000 for buyers of states located in the east and south zones with a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000. 

  • There is no discount on offer with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

  • Hyundai’s premium hatchback retails between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The Hyundai Venue is also being offered with cash discounts and an exchange bonus this May.

  • Hyundai is not offering any other benefits on the Venue N Line.

  • It is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Notes

  • The discounts stated above may vary depending on the variant of the model, as well as the state and city of purchase. There may also be localised offers available for other Hyundai models as well. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

  • All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT

Y
Published by
Yashika
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Exter

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Hyundai Cars This May
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience