Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Hyundai Cars This May
Published On May 09, 2024 10:10 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter
The Grand i10 Nios carries the highest total benefits but you can also get discounts on the Exter
-
Maximum discounts of up to Rs 48,000 are applicable to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
-
Hyundai is offering savings of up to Rs 35,000 on the Venue subcompact SUV.
-
Savings on the i20 vary between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 depending on the region.
-
Even the Hyundai Exter is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.
-
All offers are valid till the end of May 2024.
If you are looking for a Hyundai car this May, there are four models – the i20, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, and Venue – on which you can avail some discounts too. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Special Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 48,000
-
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the highest benefits here. It is the only model on the list which is eligible for the corporate discount.
-
Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.
Hyundai Exter
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 10,000
-
The Hyundai Exter comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, but it misses out on exchange and corporate bonus.
-
The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh.
Hyundai i20
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 45,000
-
The Hyundai i20 comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on all the variants. This offer is only valid for buyers of states located in the central, north, and west zones.
-
Hyundai is offering total benefits of up to Rs 35,000 for buyers of states located in the east and south zones with a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000.
-
There is no discount on offer with the Hyundai i20 N Line.
-
Hyundai’s premium hatchback retails between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications Compared
Hyundai Venue
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
The Hyundai Venue is also being offered with cash discounts and an exchange bonus this May.
-
Hyundai is not offering any other benefits on the Venue N Line.
-
It is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.
Notes
-
The discounts stated above may vary depending on the variant of the model, as well as the state and city of purchase. There may also be localised offers available for other Hyundai models as well. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.
-
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.
Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful