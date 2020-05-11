Modified On May 11, 2020 01:00 PM By Rohit for Honda City

Honda is offering benefits only on two models: City and Amaze

Amaze comes with extended warranty and exchange bonus.

It is also being offered with the 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program.

The City’s offers are divided based on the variants.

Honda is offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses on the City.

Carmakers are slowly resuming operations at their plants and dealerships across India as per the latest guidelines set by the central and local governments. In an attempt to boost sales, many carmakers, including Honda , are also offering several benefits and discounts on their models until the end of May. Let’s take a look at Honda’s offers:

Honda Amaze

Offer BS6 Amaze Extended Warranty (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program (on no exchange) Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent

The sedan is BS6 compliant

It is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 32,000.

These offers are valid on all variants of the petrol and diesel versions of the Amaze .

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Honda City

Offer BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT BS6 City- VX MT BS6 City- VX CVT/ ZX MT/ ZX CVT Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000 Rs 50,000

The Honda City is BS6 compliant.

Honda is offering the petrol-only City with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The offers on the City differ depending on the variant chosen.

The fifth-gen City will be launched soon.

Besides, Honda has also introduced its online sales platform and reopened multiple dealerships. Honda says each dealership and service centre will follow a set of stringent safety measures including fumigation and sanitisation, installation of disposable steering and gear knob covers in customer cars, and doorstep test drive and delivery of new cars.

Honda will also be launching the BS6 Jazz and WR-V once the lockdown is lifted. Both models will be offered with petrol and diesel engines with prices expected to rise by up to Rs 50,000.

Read More on : City on road price