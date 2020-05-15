Grab Benefits Up To Rs 48,000 On Swift & Rivals In May 2020

Published On May 15, 2020 04:02 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The segment also includes the Ford Figo and Freestyle, which are not offered with any benefits

Maruti Swift gets maximum benefits followed by Grand i10, Triber, and Grand i10 Nios.

No direct cash discount on Renault Triber but it still gets discounts up to Rs 30,000.

Hyundai is also offering an ‘EMI Assurance’ Program with both models.

All offers valid until May 31.

Maruti and Hyundai are a couple of those brands that have resumed operations at their plants as per the government directives. In an effort to boost sales, these brands have also rolled out various benefits on select models. Let’s consider the offers on their mid-size hatchbacks for May 2020:

Maruti Swift (Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on both the MT and AMT variants of the Swift .

For those looking to buy the Swift Special Edition, Maruti is offering the exact same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay Rs 8,500 for this variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 (Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh)

The Grand i10 is offered with benefits up to Rs 45,000.

Hyundai is also offering an ‘EMI Assurance’ Program that would cover up to three EMIs of car owners in case they lose their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Renault Triber (Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.82 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

It is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 10,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer.

Buyers can also avail a special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 4.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker will be launching the Triber AMT on May 18.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Rs 5.06 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh)

The Grand i10 Nios gets benefits up to Rs 25,000.

It is also being offered with Hyundai’s ‘EMI Assurance’ Program.

Final Takeaway

The Maruti Swift is offered with maximum benefits in the segment followed by the Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Even though the Triber is a sub-4m crossover MPV, it rivals the mid-size hatchbacks thanks to its pricing. It is the only model here to offer a 7-seating configuration. The segment also consists of the Ford Figo and Freestyle which don’t get any discounts.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

