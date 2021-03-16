  • Login / Register
Get Up To Rs 32,000 Off On Ford Ecosport, Figo, Aspire, Endeavour And Freestyle

Published On Mar 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

  • 10647 Views
If you have an existing Ford car for exchange, you can save a lot more

Ford Ecosport SE

  • All the Ford models are available with the same offers. 

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 32,000 on all models. 

  • Exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount also being offered. 

This month, Ford is offering savings on all its five models: the Figo, Aspire, EcosportFreestyle, and Endeavour. All models are available with the same benefits. Let’s take a look at all the discounts and offers in detail:

Models

Exchange Bonus

Exchange Bonus (Ford Car)

Loyalty Bonus / Corporate Discount

Figo

Rs 7,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000

Aspire

Rs 7,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000

Ecosport

Rs 7,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000

Freestyle

Rs 7,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000

Endeavour

Rs 7,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000

Ford Figo 2019

  • If you exchange a non-Ford car, you can avail a discount of Rs 7,000. 

  • If you have a Ford car for exchange, you will be eligible for an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. 

  • Further, you can opt for a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 if you are an existing Ford customer or a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner Comparison

  • The Figo currently retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh. 

  • The Aspire sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. 

  • The Ecosport ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh. Ford recently launched its new SE variant, which is based on the top-spec S variant but comes without the spare tyre mounted on the tailgate

  • Ford’s crossover offering, the Freestyle, is priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh. 

Best Diesel Cars In India

  • The company’s flagship SUV offering in India, the Endeavour, is priced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35.45 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom)

