Get Up To Rs 32,000 Off On Ford Ecosport, Figo, Aspire, Endeavour And Freestyle
If you have an existing Ford car for exchange, you can save a lot more
All the Ford models are available with the same offers.
Maximum discount of up to Rs 32,000 on all models.
Exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount also being offered.
This month, Ford is offering savings on all its five models: the Figo, Aspire, Ecosport, Freestyle, and Endeavour. All models are available with the same benefits. Let’s take a look at all the discounts and offers in detail:
|
Models
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Exchange Bonus (Ford Car)
|
Loyalty Bonus / Corporate Discount
|
Figo
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000
|
Aspire
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000
|
Ecosport
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000
|
Freestyle
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000
|
Endeavour
|
Rs 7,000
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 5,000 / Rs 4,000
All Ford cars are available with the same amount of savings, going up to a maximum of Rs 32,000.
If you exchange a non-Ford car, you can avail a discount of Rs 7,000.
If you have a Ford car for exchange, you will be eligible for an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000.
Further, you can opt for a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 if you are an existing Ford customer or a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.
Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner Comparison
The Figo currently retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh.
The Aspire sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh.
The Ecosport ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh. Ford recently launched its new SE variant, which is based on the top-spec S variant but comes without the spare tyre mounted on the tailgate
Ford’s crossover offering, the Freestyle, is priced between Rs 7.09 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh.
The company’s flagship SUV offering in India, the Endeavour, is priced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35.45 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom)
