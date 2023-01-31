Modified On Jan 31, 2023 04:04 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3 EV

The shortest month of the year will witness the launch of an electric hatchback and the return of a popular MPV in its diesel avatar

The year 2023 has started with a bang for the Indian automotive space by way of new car launches and debuts in addition to the action from the Auto Expo. While February may not see the same kind of enthusiasm from carmakers, there are a few new cars lined up to hit showrooms in the next 28 days. The list includes an all-new electric hatchback and a popular Toyota MPV making a comeback:

Citroen eC3

In only its third car for the Indian market, Citroen is boldly entering the affordable EV space with the eC3. It’s based on the regular C3 hatchback with the same features, including the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, and looks almost identical too. Its order books are now open and the EV will come with a claimed range of 320km, backed by a 29.2kWh battery pack and a 57PS/143Nm electric motor.

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata showcased the Altroz Racer at Auto Expo 2023, which was a spicier version of its premium hatchback. It had cosmetic and feature upgrades as well as the Nexon’s 120PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood. It was recently confirmed that the carmaker will soon launch this iteration of the Altroz, which brings multiple firsts to Tata’s premium hatchback nameplate.

Also Read: What Makes Tata's New TGDi Engines Superior To Existing Turbo Unit? Know Here

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta will be returning soon and bookings for it are now open. It is distinguished by the updated front fascia. It will continue as a diesel-only offering with the manual transmission, while retaining all the qualities of the OG Innova including a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) and a ladder-on-frame construction. Toyota will continue to offer it in the same trims as before.

Tata Altroz CNG

February 2023 is expected to welcome another premium hatchback with the CNG kit option in the form of the Tata Altroz. The carmaker showcased its alternative fuel technology with the Altroz at Auto Expo 2023, which features new twin CNG cylinders to offer more boot space than a typical single CNG cylinder setup. It comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine but makes 77PS/95Nm when fed with CNG and is paired to a five-speed MT.

Also Read: All The Auto Expo 2023 Cars That Will Be Launched This Year, Plus Some Others We Want To See Too!

Audi Q3 Sportback

If the standard Q3 wasn’t enough, Audi also offers the Q3 Sportback that has a coupe-like sloping roofline. It is the sportier iteration of the Q3 with the highlights being a black honeycomb grille, ORVMs and window beltline. Both the regular Q3 and Q3 Sportback share almost the same cabin including the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and Audi’s MMI infotainment system. While globally it gets both petrol and diesel engine options, the India-spec Q3 Sportback will only get a petrol powertrain, likely the 190PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol unit from the standard Q3.

Tata Punch CNG

Along with the Altroz CNG, Tata also showcased the Punch CNG at Auto Expo 2023. It gets the same dual CNG cylinder setup and comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (rated at 77PS/95Nm in CNG guise) as the Altroz CNG, with the five-speed MT. Upon launch, it won’t have any direct rivals, serving as an alternative to the Maruti Swift CNG.

Fifth-gen Lexus RX

Lexus is expected to bring the fifth-gen RX to India this February. It slots in-between the entry-level SUV offering, the NX, and the flagship SUV, the LX, in the carmaker’s Indian SUV portfolio. In its fifth-generation avatar, the RX features an evolved design, making it look much aggressive and sportier than the outgoing model. It is packed with loads of equipment too such as tri-zone climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Lexus will sell it in two trims, a set of petrol engine options and with both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) choices as well.

Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti was the first to offer CNG with an SUV in India and it is soon to become the first marque with two CNG SUVs in its lineup as it now seems to be preparing the Brezza CNG, the first sub-4m SUV with the fuel alternative in India. We expect the carmaker to offer the SUV’s mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims with the CNG option, which gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the regular variants (albeit making 88PS and 121.5Nm here). Maruti will provide it with only the five-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Maruti Predicts Maximum Sales Will Come From ICE Models By 2030, Least From EVs

While these eight cars are the most likely launches scheduled for February 2023, there could be a few more surprises from other carmakers as well. Which model has got you the most excited of the lot? Do let us know in the comments.