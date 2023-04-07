Published On Apr 07, 2023 08:00 AM By Ansh for Renault KWID

The carmaker is offering cash, exchange and corporate discounts on its entire lineup this month

Renault Kiger and Triber are carrying the highest benefits of up to Rs 72,000.

Kwid can be had with discounts of up to Rs 67,000.

These offers are available on both BS6 phase one and phase two units.

Discounts can be availed till the end of this month.

In the middle of price hikes due to the BS6 phase two norms, Renault, among other carmakers, has put out offers on its entire lineup. It is offering cash, exchange and corporate discounts along with scrappage benefits on both BS6 phase one and phase two units till the end of April.

Also Read: Save Up To Rs 44,000 On Maruti Nexa Cars This April

Take a look at the model-wise offer list here:

Kwid

Offers BS6 Phase 1 (MY22) BS6 Phase 2 (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,000 Up to Rs 37,000

Cash discount on BS6 phase one units of Kwid is on select variants, including up to Rs 25,000 on AMT variants and Rs 20,000 on manual variants.

Exchange benefits on the BS6 phase one units is up to Rs 20,000 and on the phase two units is up to Rs 10,000, on all variants.

Both BS6 phase one and phase two units get the same corporate (on select variants) and scrappage discounts.

Renault Kwid has a price range from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Kiger

.Offers BS6 Phase 1 (MY22 & MY23) BS6 Phase 2 (MY23) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 72,000 Up to Rs 52,000

For the BS6 phase one units, cash discount is up to Rs 25,000 on the naturally aspirated AMT variants and up to Rs 15,000 on the naturally aspirated manual and turbo variants. For the BS6 phase two units, the discount is up to Rs 10,000 on select variants.

The BS6 phase one units of the Kiger get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and the phase one units get it up to Rs 20,000, both on select variants.

The base-spec RXE variant of the BS6 phase one Kiger does not get any cash or exchange benefits.

Corporate discount and scrappage benefits are the same for all BS6 phase one and two variants of the Kiger.

Kiger is priced between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh.

Triber

Offers BS6 Phase 1 BS6 Phase 2 (MY23) MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Benefit Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Scrappage Benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 72,000 Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 52,000

The BS6 phase one units get a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and the BS6 phase two units get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants.

Exchange bonus on BS6 phase one units is up to Rs 25,000 and on phase two units it is up to Rs 20,000.

Both the BS6 phase one and phase two units get the same corporate and scrappage discounts.

Prices for the Triber range from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Also See: New Gen Renault Duster Sighted In Europe!

Note:

The offers listed above may differ depending on your location and the variant choses. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Renaut dealership.

A rural discount of up to Rs 5,000 is also available on all these models. Customers can either get a rural discount or a corporate discount, but not both.

The BS6 phase two-compliant base-spec RXE variant of Kwid and BS6 phase one and phase two RXE variants of Kiger and Triber only get loyalty benefits.

These loyalty benefits comprise a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, a 3.99 per cent rate of interest applicable for a loan amount of up to Rs 5.31 lakh, an extended warranty of three years/ 60,000km (whichever comes first) with three year roadside assistance and a three year/ 30,000km annual maintenance care package.

Read More on : KWID AMT